Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TRAVEL
Published

Japanese man dies on flight after ingesting 246 bags of cocaine: report

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
The plastic bags found in an autopsy were approximately 2.5 centimeters long and 1 cm wide.

The plastic bags found in an autopsy were approximately 2.5 centimeters long and 1 cm wide.

A Japanese man on a flight from Mexico City to Japan died Friday after he reportedly ingested 246 bags of cocaine and began having seizures shortly after the flight departed.

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28Video

The flight made an emergency landing in Mexico’s Sonora state and the unidentified 42-year-old man died from a cerebral edema, the BBC reported. He reportedly started his journey in Colombia. He was declared dead at the General Ignacio Pesqueira Garcia International Airport in Hermosillo.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The small bags were found in his stomach and intestines during an autopsy. The plastic bags were approximately 2.5 centimeters long and 1 cm wide.

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.