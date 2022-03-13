Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Jack Keane says Russia working to ‘encircle’ Kyiv then ‘hammer’ the capital: 'Slaughter the people'

“This is the Russian way of war,” Gen. Jack Keane says

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Gen. Jack Keane on Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces are trying to 'encircle' Kyiv Video

Gen. Jack Keane on Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces are trying to 'encircle' Kyiv

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane joined 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Russian forces are working to "encircle" Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv and "hammer it as soon as it's in range." 

"Their intent here is to rubble as much of that city as they can, slaughter the people that are inside of it, and get a capitulation out of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy without having to go into the city," Keane said on "Fox News Sunday."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Keane said that Russian forces are on the outskirts of Kyiv on the northwest side and the northeast side "to encircle the city." 

"And once they get that artillery in position around the city, they'll begin to hammer it. As soon as it's in range, they'll start to hammer it. But it'll be consistent and persistent once they encircle the city."

"This is the Russian way of war," he said. 

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the Vyshgorod region near Kyiv
    Image 1 of 5

    Members of the Ukrainian forces sit on a military vehicle amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Vyshgorod region near Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022.   (REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 2 of 5

    An elderly resident stands in a basement for shelter in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. - Russian forces on March 10, 2022 rolled their armoured vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv's northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting a mass evacuation effort.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Kyiv
    Image 3 of 5

    Anti-tank constructions are seen in central Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. Predictions about when and if Russian forces would take the capital city have been largely wrong as Moscow's invasion nears two weeks.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (Reuters)

  • Irpin, Ukraine
    Image 4 of 5

    A large number of people cross the destroyed bridge as civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 5 of 5

    Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Demands for ways to safely evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces, who have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Efforts to put in place cease-fires along humanitarian corridors have repeatedly failed amid Russian shelling.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

RUSSIANS HIT UKRAINIAN MILITARY BASE NEAR POLISH BORDER, KILLING AT LEAST 35: REPORT

Russian troops launched airstrikes on a Ukrainian military base just 15 miles east of the Polish border, in the western part of Ukraine Sunday. At least 35 people are dead and more than 100 injured, according to Ukrainian officials. 

Keane said the attack is largely due to Russians wanting to take control of an area where many resupplies are funneled through to Ukrainians. 

"It's well established that a lot of our resupplies for the Ukrainians are coming through Poland and also through Romania. Eventually, they're going to interdict those supplies that are coming in here," he said. 

He added later in the interview that the Ukrainians will "have real problems" if the Russians are able to cut off the resupply areas. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[The Russians] know full well that the roads from Poland and the roads from Romania are the sources of the resupply that are sustaining Ukrainians … These arms and munitions are the lifeline for the Ukrainian military. If that gets shut down, it's likely the Ukrainians are going to have real problems," he said.