Italian Prime Minister Draghi resigns in latest world leader shakeup

Italian Premier Mario Draghi handed in his resignation Thursday after the three major coalition parties boycotted a confidence vote in a move that set the stage for an early election later this year.

Draghi submitted his formal resignation to President Sergio Mattarella who "took note" of the move but asked the prime minister to remain in his role in a "caretaker" capacity, reports said Thursday.

Draghi’s resignation is the latest shakeup among European leaders following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation earlier this month.

Mattarella had already rejected a resignation attempt by Draghi last week after coalition fighting prompted the prime minister to remove himself from the top job.

The Italian president pushed the matter on to Parliament, where a vote of confidence was held Wednesday to determine whether the leader of the national unity government should stay in office.

Draghi survived the procedure with a 95-38 vote, but hundreds apparently boycotted the vote as the senate holds 315-members.

Members of the center-right Forza Italia and League parties, and the populist 5-Star Movement signaled they no longer wanted to work with the unity government and allow the prime minister to finish out the remainder of his term after filling the role for just 17 months.

Draghi was reportedly met with applause when giving an address to the lower Chamber of Deputies Thursday morning.

"Thank you for all the work done together in this period," Draghi said before handing in his resignation to Mattarella.

Local reporting following his resignation apparently reflected a different sentiment than that of elected officials, which could suggest voters will be unhappy with his tenure ending short.

Draghi was tapped for the top job following his role as chief of the European Central Bank and said he would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro amid a tanking economy in Italy.

The Italian prime minister was set to implement a European Union-funded pandemic recovery program, but the 5-Stars coalition felt its priorities, like basic income or minimum wage requirements, were being ignored.

The group also opposed military aid Italy has provided to Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Draghi’s resignation could mean Mattarella will dismantle the Parliament and pave the way for early elections later this year.