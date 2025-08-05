USA Fencing Minnesota division to only sanction mixed events in response to trans ban

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The USA Fencing Minnesota division announced plans to only sanction mixed-gender events moving forward in response to new policies that prevent biologically male trans athletes from competing in women's competitions.

USA Fencing changed its policies to ensure that only biological females are able to compete in the women's category last month after the entire U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) updated its athlete safety policy to suggest compliance with President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order.

Now, the Minnesota USA Fencing division is going out of its way to ensure that every single event it sanctions will allow biological males to compete against females in response. The division's announcement criticized USA Fencing's new policy as "harmful."

"The Minnesota Division would like to confirm our commitment to inclusion and acknowledge the harmful effects of the new USA Fencing policy as guidened by the USOPC's guidelines," the announcement began. "The recent changes in the USA Fencing policy, in line with USOPC guidelines, has caused pain and confusion in the entire fencing community."

The announcement went on to insist that the division must follow the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which protects gender identity.

"We are currently seeking guidance on how to move forward without violating either [the USA Fencing policy or the Minnesota Human Rights act]. Due to this, only mixed events will be sanctioned at this time," the announcement read.

"Trans and nonbinary fencers belong here, and we see you."

Fox News Digital has reached out to USA Fencing for a response.

USA Fencing has been, arguably, the most scrutinized USOPC governing body in its 2025 string of controversies.

USA Fencing has been under a national microscope for its gender eligibility policy since April 2, when footage of women's fencer Stephanie Turner kneeling to protest a trans opponent at a competition in Maryland went viral. Turner was disqualified and given a black card for her refusal to face the trans opponent, prompting mass backlash against USA Fencing.

The controversy was then the subject of a federal hearing on May 7. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Subcommittee's "Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports" saw Turner testify against USA Fencing chair Damien Lehfeldt.

In early June, USA Fencing's board of directors voted to amend its previous policy that prioritized states with LGBTQ-friendly laws for host sites for competitions and a policy that may have prevented the playing of the national anthem at some events. Both of those policies were also highly criticized in the aftermath of Turner's viral protest.

Then, the very next week, two USA Fencing board of directors members filed a lawsuit against the other six at-large members, alleging Lehfeldt made false statements to Congress at the May 7 hearing. The plaintiffs, Andrey Geva and Abdel Salem, each have long ties to the sport and organization, previously coaching or competing for Team USA.

USA Fencing responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying "this derivative lawsuit misrepresents our organization, and we will vigorously defend the organization in court; any attempt to disparage them will be addressed appropriately."

Meanwhile, Minnesota has been one of the most resistant states in the country to Trump's executive order to protect women's sports.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education have launched Title IX investigations into the state for its policies that allow trans athletes in women's and girls' sports. The DOE investigation was elevated to the federal Title IX investigation team, which operates in conjunction with the Department of Justice, on June 12.

The state is also engaged in a pair of lawsuits over the issue, one filed by state Attorney General Keith Ellison against the Trump administration, and another filed by three anonymous girls softball players against Ellison and the state over having to compete with a transgender pitcher in the 2025 season.