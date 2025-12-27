Expand / Collapse search
Italian authorities arrest 9 people who allegedly used charities to funnel more than $8m to Hamas

Mohammad Hannoun, described as head of Italian Hamas cell, among nine arrested in operation

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Israeli government spokesman says Hamas violated terms of ceasefire deal Video

Israeli government spokesman says Hamas violated terms of ceasefire deal

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on the return of deceased Israeli hostages and strikes in Gaza following an alleged ceasefire violation by Hamas on 'Special Report.'

Italian authorities have arrested nine people linked to three charities on suspicion of raising millions in funds for the terrorist organization Hamas.

The suspects allegedly funneled approximately 7 million euros ($8.2 million) to "associations based in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, or Israel, owned, controlled, or linked to Hamas," a statement issued by anti-terrorism prosecutors read, according to The Associated Press.

ISRAEL FM ACCUSES PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY OF AIDING TERROR WITH ‘PAY-FOR-SLAY’ AFTER DEADLY ATTACK

Police investigate a charity in Italy that is accused of funding Hamas

Police officers inspect a charitable association supporting Palestinian civilians in Milan on Sat., Dec. 27, 2025, after Italian investigators arrested nine people suspected of raising millions of euros for Hamas. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

The official objective of the charities was to collect donations "for humanitarian purposes for the Palestinian people," but more than 71% of the funds were earmarked for the direct financing of Hamas or entities affiliated with the terror organization, The Times of Israel reported, citing police. The outlet noted that police also claimed that some of the money went to "family members implicated in terrorist attacks."

One of the people arrested was Mohammad Hannoun, president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, the AP reported, citing prosecutors. The outlet noted that prosecutors described Hannoun as the "head of the Italian cell of the Hamas organization."

Hamas terrorists with weapons

Hamas terrorists stand guard on the day of the handover of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 22, 2025.  (Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

MAN LINKED TO HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL INDICTED IN LOUISIANA FOR CONSPIRING TO SUPPORT TERRORIST GROUP

Prosecutors said that the funds were sent to the terror organization through "triangulation operations" via bank transfers or through organizations based abroad to associations based in Gaza, which have been declared illegal by Israel for their ties to Hamas, the AP reported.

Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Paintedosi said the arrest operation was "important and significant" and that it "lifted the veil on behavior and activities which, pretending to be initiatives in favor of the Palestinian population, concealed support for and participation in terrorist organizations."

Police investigate charity possibly tied to Hamas

Police officers inspect a charitable association supporting Palestinian civilians in Milan on Sat., Dec. 27, 2025. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2006, is considered by many nations and international institutions to be a terror organization. The U.S., the U.K., Argentina, Australia, Canada, Israel and the European Union are among those that have designated Hamas as a terror organization.

Fox News Digital reached out to Israel's embassy in Italy for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

