Italian authorities arrest 9 people who allegedly used charities to funnel more than $8m to Hamas

Italian authorities have arrested nine people linked to three charities on suspicion of raising millions in funds for the terrorist organization Hamas.

The suspects allegedly funneled approximately 7 million euros ($8.2 million) to "associations based in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, or Israel, owned, controlled, or linked to Hamas," a statement issued by anti-terrorism prosecutors read, according to The Associated Press.

The official objective of the charities was to collect donations "for humanitarian purposes for the Palestinian people," but more than 71% of the funds were earmarked for the direct financing of Hamas or entities affiliated with the terror organization, The Times of Israel reported, citing police. The outlet noted that police also claimed that some of the money went to "family members implicated in terrorist attacks."

One of the people arrested was Mohammad Hannoun, president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, the AP reported, citing prosecutors. The outlet noted that prosecutors described Hannoun as the "head of the Italian cell of the Hamas organization."

Prosecutors said that the funds were sent to the terror organization through "triangulation operations" via bank transfers or through organizations based abroad to associations based in Gaza, which have been declared illegal by Israel for their ties to Hamas, the AP reported.

Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Paintedosi said the arrest operation was "important and significant" and that it "lifted the veil on behavior and activities which, pretending to be initiatives in favor of the Palestinian population, concealed support for and participation in terrorist organizations."

Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2006, is considered by many nations and international institutions to be a terror organization. The U.S., the U.K., Argentina, Australia, Canada, Israel and the European Union are among those that have designated Hamas as a terror organization.

Fox News Digital reached out to Israel's embassy in Italy for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.