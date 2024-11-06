Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls President-elect Trump – here's what they spoke about

Netanyahu has described Trump’s 2024 election win as ‘history’s greatest comeback’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Yonat Friling Fox News
Published
close
Dem rep says lack of unity on Israel has made 2024 election ‘hard’ on all sides Video

Dem rep says lack of unity on Israel has made 2024 election ‘hard’ on all sides

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., previews the 2024 presidential race and the critical role the Israel-Hamas war will play on election day. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "was among the first" Wednesday to call President-elect Donald Trump, the world leader’s office says.  

"The conversation was warm and cordial. The Prime Minister congratulated Trump on his victory, and the two agreed to work together for Israel's security," read a statement from the Israel Prime Minister’s Office. 

"The two also discussed the Iranian threat," it added. 

The statement came hours after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said Trump’s incoming administration in January must "work seriously to stop the war" in the Gaza Strip. 

LIVE UPDATES: DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES 

Trump and Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, in Palm Beach, Fla., on July 26.  (Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO) / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Last week, a report emerged claiming Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to wrap up the conflict by the time he gets inaugurated on Jan. 20 if he had won the election. Trump ultimately prevailed over Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Hamas said, "In light of the initial results showing Donald Trump winning in the U.S. presidential elections," they believe he is "required to listen to the voices that have been raised by the U.S. public for more than a year regarding the [Israeli] aggression on the Gaza Strip."  

WORLD LEADERS REACT TO TRUMP VICTORY 

Trump and Netanyahu in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel museum in Jerusalem in May 2017, during Trump's first administration. (AP/Sebastian Scheiner)

The incoming Trump administration must "work seriously to stop the war of genocide and aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, stop the aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people, stop providing military support and political cover to the Zionist entity, and to recognize the legitimate rights of our people," Hamas added.  

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani – whose country has played a key role in cease-fire talks for Gaza – wrote on X, "Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election" and "I wish you all the best during your term and look forward to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally."

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also said Wednesday that "We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under [Trump's] leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," according to Middle East Eye.

Trump Florida speech

Former President Donald Trump is pictured at an election night watch party, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A source from the Times of Israel said Trump initially gave the message to Netanyahu about ending the war when the Israeli leader visited him at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, this past July. 

Fox News’ Andrea Margolis contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.