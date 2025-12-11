Expand / Collapse search
Israeli official issues stark warning after chilling Syrian military war chants surface

Trump administration Syria envoy says Damascus isn't interested in aggression toward Israel

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
Former US Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford reflects on Assad's ouster 1 year later Video

Former US Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford reflects on Assad's ouster 1 year later

Former U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford speaks with Fox News Digital about the challenges facing the new Syrian government after former President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown.

A group of soldiers of the Syrian army was documented chanting a jihadi declaration of war on Israel during a military parade in Damascus on Tuesday, prompting a minister for the Jewish state to issue a chilling prediction.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, posted on X, "War is inevitable." Chikli embedded a video from Visegrád 24 showed Syria’s new army marching through Damascus. Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa attended the military parade.

The footage, according to Fox News Digital’s independent verification of the Arabic, showed them chanting "Gaza, Gaza, our rallying cry, Victory and steadfastness, night & day. We rise against you, enemy, we rise. From mountains of fire we make our way. From my blood I forge my ammunition. From your blood, rivers will flow."

SYRIA’S NEW PRESIDENT TAKES CENTER STAGE AT UNGA AS CONCERNS LINGER OVER TERRORIST PAST  

Syrian troops at parade in Damascus.

Military personnel perform during a military parade, as Syrians mark the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad's fall, in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 8, 2025. (Khalil Ashawi/Retuers)

In a statement to Fox News Digital about his posts on X, Chikli said, "The harrowing testimonies coming from our Druze brothers about what is happening in Sweida leave no doubt. A regime that kills like ISIS, rapes like ISIS, and destroys like ISIS everything that is not itself — it is ISIS, even if it wears a suit and plays basketball."

The Trump administration is pushing for a security deal between Syria and Israel that would stabilize the heartland of the Middle East. Al-Sharaa met with Trump in the White House last month.

Speaking at a Jerusalem Post conference on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Tom Barrack, who is U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, said Damascus is not interested in aggression toward Israel, according to the newspaper.

TRUMP TEASES 'LOADING UP' ABRAHAM ACCORDS WITH NEW NATIONS AFTER MIDDLE EAST SHAKEUP

President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaking in Damascus.

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers a speech on the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad's fall, in Damascus, Syria Dec. 8, 2025. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

"Syria joining the anti-ISIS coalition was unthinkable not long ago." Barrack said the U.S. and Syria have eliminated nine Hezbollah cells and several Islamic State cells over the past few weeks. "After Oct. 7, Israel doesn’t trust anyone," he said at the event, adding "That’s why we’ve offered to serve as a peacekeeping force. Verification replaces trust."  

Barrack claimed Jerusalem sees Syria as "the softest play" in the complex Mideast security situation. "Syria has no alternative path," he said. "And neither does Israel, if it wants to avoid perpetual military confrontation on every border." He said the Abraham Accords, which normalized diplomatic relations between moderate Sunni states United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Israel, could be expanded to Syria.

Barrack speaks at a press conference in Lebanon

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, speaks during a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.  (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The Associated Press reported that al-Sharaa said at a conference over the weekend in Qatar that "There are currently negotiations, and the United States is participating and engaged in those negotiations."

The Syrian president wants Israel to withdraw its forces from Syria and recommit to a 1974 truce agreement.

ISRAEL RELEASES BODY-CAM VIDEO OF DEADLY SYRIA RAID TARGETING MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD-AFFILIATED TERRORISTS

IDF on Syria detaining terrorists

Israeli forces secure the area around Beit Jann after detaining two suspects and coming under fire in one of the most serious clashes on the Syrian front this year. (IDF) (IDF)

Israel says it seized the 400-square-kilometer (155-square-mile) demilitarized buffer zone in southern Syria in a preemptive move to prevent militants from moving into the area after Islamist insurgents toppled Assad.

Israeli troops have regularly carried out operations in villages and towns inside and outside the zone, including raids snatching people it says are suspected militants. At least 13 people were killed in an Israeli operation against suspected terrorists last month.

When questioned about his record as an al Qaeda member (the U.S. scrapped its $10 million bounty for al-Sharaa’s arrest for terrorism last year) at the Doha Forum in Qatar, the Syrian president said: "What is the definition of terrorism or a terrorist? Saying that I was a terrorist and judging me as a terrorist is politicized… we saw wars in Afghanistan, in Iraq — all of those that were killed were innocent."

TRUMP TO SIGN ORDER LIFTING SANCTIONS ON SYRIA

IDF battles terrorists in Syria raid Video

He added that "Judging people as terrorists needs to be proven. There’s been 25 years of us hearing this word in the world, but there’s a lot of confusion in understanding the word ‘terrorist.’ Terrorists, in my opinion, are those who kill innocent people — children and women — and who use illegitimate means to harm people." He noted that he fought "honorably."

Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, told Fox News Digital, "The ongoing security situation in Syria is of the utmost complexity. Israel and Syria, under U.S. mediation, are in highly intensive talks to reach a formal security arrangement between the two countries, while the Iranian regime and its proxies are engaging in armed subversion to prevent any possible agreement between the sides. The United States, CIA and military forces are reportedly deeply involved in securing and stabilizing the situation in Syria, which accounts for President Trump’s recent statements to Israel in helping maintain the framework in Syria."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews mobilized emergency aid for Syrian minorities Video

He added, "It must be emphasized that Iran’s Hezbollah proxy and associated cells and groups are doing everything to torpedo a security arrangement between the al-Sharaa government and the Israeli government. The Iranian regime and associated terror groups tried to assassinate al-Sharaa several times. They are mobilizing terror cells in southern Syria and sending them toward the Israeli border, which is what has triggered ongoing Israeli counterterrorism strikes, just like we saw in Bet Jinn."

IDF in Syria

An Israeli army Merkava main battle tank crosses the barbed-wire fence into the U.N.-patrolled buffer zone separating Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights near the U.N. Quneitra checkpoint on March 2, 2025.  ( Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited reserve soldiers who were wounded in clashes with Syrian terrorists in Bet Jinn, where he said, "After Oct. 7, we are determined to defend our communities on our borders, including the northern border, and to prevent the entrenchment of terrorists and hostile actions against us, to protect our Druze allies, and to ensure that the State of Israel is safe from ground attack and other attacks from the border areas."

He added, "What we expect Syria to do, of course, is to establish a demilitarized buffer zone from Damascus to the buffer zone area, including the approaches to Mount Hermon and the summit of Mount Hermon. We hold these territories to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel, and that is what obligates us. In a good spirit and understanding of these principles, it is also possible to reach an agreement with the Syrians, but we will stand by our principles in any case."

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com

