Israel

Israeli hostage briefly escaped Hamas before locals handed him back to terrorists: report

Ron Krivoi's aunt says he still has nightmares about Oct 7 and being held hostage

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
Newly-freed hostages reunite with loved ones back in Israel Video

Newly-freed hostages reunite with loved ones back in Israel

FOX News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on the conditions of the hostages. 

One of the recently released Hamas hostages had previously escaped imprisonment and survived for days in the rubble of Gaza before locals recaptured him, according to a report. 

"He tried getting to the border. But he didn’t have the capacity to understand where he was or where he needed to go, so he couldn’t navigate through the open field," Ron Krivoi’s aunt, who spoke about his struggle during an appearance on KAN’s Reshet Bet radio on Monday morning. 

Russian-Israeli Krivoi departed Gaza as part of the third group released as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas brokered through Qatar. Both parties agreed Tuesday to extend the cease-fire by two days, conditional on the release of more hostages. 

The 25-year-old was working at the Supernova festival on Oct. 7 as a sound technician when Hamas terrorists attacked, according to The Times of Israel. Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally requested Hamas include Krivoi in the second wave of released hostages as part of a separate deal. 

ISRAEL SAYS HAMAS ‘VIOLATING’ CEASE-FIRE DEAL AS DETONATIONS, GUNFIRE TARGET IDF TROOPS

Ron Krivoi, sound technician

Russian-Israeli Ron Krivoi worked at the Supernova festival as a sound technician on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked. (The Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Krivoi’s aunt claimed that he had not remained imprisoned the entire time, having briefly escaped and survived for four days in the ruins of the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post reported.

She explained that Hamas had kept him in a residential building during his imprisonment, but then the Israel Defense Force’s bombing had collapsed part of the building and allowed him to escape. 

Krivoi remained on the run for four days, but locals managed to finally locate and recapture Krivoi, after which they handed him over to Hamas terrorists.

NYC CHANCELLOR DENIES HIGH SCHOOLERS WHO STORMED HALLS DEMANDING JEWISH TEACHER'S OUSTER ARE ‘RADICALIZED’

Ofri Bibas Levy holds posters depicting her missing brother Yarden who was kidnapped by Hamas along with his wife and two children

Ofri Bibas Levy, whose brother Yarden, 34, was taken hostage with his wife Shiri, 32, and two children Kfir, 10 months, and Ariel, 4, holds with her friend Tal Ulus pictures of them during an interview with Reuters, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2023. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

His aunt described her immense relief after his release, revealing that when she asked him if he had any nightmares, he said, "Yes, I have nightmares about the party and from being in captivity, but everything is alright now." 

"He has some other injuries as well," his aunt said, describing wounds he suffered from the building’s collapse and a head wound. "He is under medical observation, but he is okay." 

Eleven Israeli women and children, freed by Hamas, entered Israel Monday night after more than seven weeks in captivity in Gaza in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began Friday and was due to run out.

HAMAS TRANSFERS 10-MONTH-OLD ISRAELI HOSTAGE, FAMILY TO SEPARATE PALESTINIAN TERROR GROUP IN GAZA: IDF

Israel Palestine hostage

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances waiting outside the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneider medical centre on Nov. 24, 2023 amid preparations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners later in the day. After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on November 24 with 50 hostages set to be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. After the announcement by Qatar, Hamas confirmed it had agreed to a two-day extension "under the same terms."

Monday’s releases brings the number to 51 Israelis freed under the truce, along with 19 hostages of other nationalities. So far, 150 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 