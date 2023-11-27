Negotiators push for extension of Israel-Hamas cease-fire as exchange agreement reaches final day
Negotiators are pushing Israel and Hamas to extend their current cease-fire beyond the fourth and final day originally agreed upon on Monday. Israel has stayed its hand in northern Gaza as Hamas terrorists have trickled out the release of hostages taken on Oct. 7 in exchange for Palestinian criminals held in Israeli prisons.
incoming update…
Israeli doctors say that Elma Avraham, the 84-year-old Israeli hostage who was rushed to a hospital after being released by Hamas on Sunday, remains in critical condition.
In a statement, Soroka Medical Center CEO Dr. Shlomi Codish said that the elderly woman was "significant[ly]" neglected by her Hamas captors.
"[Avraham] is treated in an emergency department after significant medical neglect for the past several weeks while being held by Hamas," Codish said. "She is currently in unstable condition with risk to her life and will be admitted to our intensive care unit and we hope we will able to stabilize it and improve her condition."
"Soroka Medical Center has been at the forefront of treating casualties of the horrible events of October 7th...it is horrific that we now need to continue to care for elderly patients held in underground tunnels for seven weeks with total medical neglect and disregard for their care, which is a miracle," the doctor added.
Fox News Digital's Dana Karni contributed to this report.
Pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City compared the NYPD and Israeli Defense Forces to the KKK during a Sunday demonstration.
Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro joined Fox News on Monday to discuss the incident. He argued that the pro-Palestinian demonstrators were "completely divorced from reality," and he went on to discuss the alarming rate of NYPD retirements in 2023.
A New York politician is calling for the resignation of a university president who he accused of finding "moral equivalence between Hamas’ terrorist slaughter of innocent women and children with the contested political agenda of the Palestinian people" in the wake of the October 7 attacks.
In a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Hofstra University President Dr. Susan Poser’s statement last month regarding the Israel-Hamas war is "so misguided and antithetical to good moral values and judgment that it puts into question her ability to lead Nassau County’s largest private university."
"I was shocked by the comments made by Dr. Poser concerning the barbaric and cowardly attack on innocent women and children by Hamas, a vicious terrorist organization," Blakeman, a Republican whose father and uncle both attended Hofstra after returning home from World War II, wrote.
Blakeman, who has also taught Business Law at Hofstra and said many of his friends and colleagues are distinguished alumni, went on to say Poser’s "callous and unconscionable statement is completely out of step with the vast majority of Nassau County residents. With no allies for her in business, labor or government, Hofstra would be wise to part ways with Dr. Poser."
Blakeman’s letter, addressed to the Hofstra University Board of Trustees, came in response to Poser’s October 18 message to the Hofstra Community following the school's fall break. The university president wrote in her message that she wanted "to acknowledge the emails and comments that I and other administrators have received since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th."
Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report
FOX News contributor Joe Concha joined 'FOX & Friends First' on Monday and called for the firing of a BBC editor who falsely reported on an explosion at a Gaza hospital last month.
The editor, Jeremy Bowen, says he "doesn't regret" his reporting on Hamas claims that an Israeli airstrike had hit the hospital, despite later evidence showing the explosion was actually due to a terrorist rocket fired at Israel.
“No, I don’t regret one thing in my reporting, because I think I was measured throughout, I didn’t race to judgement,” Bowen says in an interview published by BBC.
“Oh yeah, well I got that wrong," he said when confronted with his reporting that the hospital had been "flattened."
Billionaire Elon Musk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the site of a neighborhood attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Musk toured the Kibbutz with Netanyahu on Monday and was briefed on the Hamas atrocities committed there. The billionaire owner of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is pushing to crack down on antisemitic content on the platform.
Israeli Knesset Member Dany Danon says Israel will continue its campaign against Hamas following the end of its cease-fire agreement, which entered its final day on Monday.
Danon, a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told Fox News Digital that Israel has "no choice" but to complete its mission to eradicate Hamas from Gaza.
"We are focussed on the return of our hostages now but we will resume our military campaign. We are not in a position to risk our future. We say the same to European leaders, and to President Biden. We appreciate your support but this time we have no choice. We have to go all the way and eradicate Hamas at all costs," he said in a statement.
Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for Israel to extend its cease-fire with Hamas in exchange for more hostage releases on Monday.
Israel and Hamas entered the final day of their four-day cease-fire agreement on Monday, which say 50 Israeli hostages exchanged for 150 Palestinian criminals, many of whom were convicted for terrorist attacks.
"I call for an extension of the pause. This would allow for much needed relief to the people of Gaza and the release of more hostages," Stoltenberg told reporters, according to the Agence France-Presse.
President Biden sat down for an interview this past week with a radio host who has promoted the words of infamous antisemite Louis Farrakhan and whose show wished him "Happy Birthday" on social media earlier this year.
"Happy Birthday to the honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, who turned 90 years old today!" Radio host Rickey Smiley’s show posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in May.
White House deputy communications director Jennifer Molina announced on X last Tuesday that Biden recently taped three interviews, including one with Smiley, that "will reach 14 million Americans nationwide, across 140 markets."
Smiley’s Twitter accounts contain several posts promoting Farrakhan with links going back to news articles about his speeches on the radio show's website.
Farrakhan has called Jewish people "termites", praised Hitler, and has become one of the most controversial religious figures in the United States due to his derogatory comments about Israel.
Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report
A New York City councilwoman unloaded on the failure of "modern progressivism" after students at a Queens high school last week reportedly rioted against a Jewish teacher for attending a pro-Israel rally.
"I was sickened by what I saw at Hillcrest HS, but sadly I was not surprised," Republican New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino told Fox News Digital on Sunday. "Our education system is fundamentally broken, and antisemitic riots like this are sadly the natural result of years of woke leftist indoctrination replacing real education.
"Allowing progressives to gain total control over our institutions was always going to lead to tragic outcomes; they’ve been working to instigate a cultural revolution here for decades, and now those efforts appear to be bearing fruit."
Chaos broke out at Hillcrest High School in Queens on Monday after 11 a.m. when students planned a protest against a female teacher for attending a pro-Israel rally last month, the New York Post reported. Students reportedly checked out the teacher’s Facebook account and found her profile photo showed her attending the rally while holding a sign reading, "I stand with Israel."
Hundreds of students reportedly ran through the school’s hallways with Palestinian flags and chanted in support of Palestinians, the outlet reported. Witnesses said students started a group chat to expose the teacher and planned "a riot" ahead of Monday’s chaos, the New York Post reported.
"Everyone was yelling ‘Free Palestine!’" a senior told the news outlet."Everyone was screaming ‘[The teacher] needs to go!’" another student explained.
Students reportedly even attempted to get into the pro-Israel teacher’s classroom, but were blocked by other faculty members. The NYPD responded to the school, which is located in Queen’s Jamaica neighborhood, at about 11:20 a.m.
Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here