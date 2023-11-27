Negotiators push for extension of Israel-Hamas cease-fire as exchange agreement reaches final day

Israeli doctors say that Elma Avraham, the 84-year-old Israeli hostage who was rushed to a hospital after being released by Hamas on Sunday, remains in critical condition.

In a statement, Soroka Medical Center CEO Dr. Shlomi Codish said that the elderly woman was "significant[ly]" neglected by her Hamas captors.

"[Avraham] is treated in an emergency department after significant medical neglect for the past several weeks while being held by Hamas," Codish said. "She is currently in unstable condition with risk to her life and will be admitted to our intensive care unit and we hope we will able to stabilize it and improve her condition."

"Soroka Medical Center has been at the forefront of treating casualties of the horrible events of October 7th...it is horrific that we now need to continue to care for elderly patients held in underground tunnels for seven weeks with total medical neglect and disregard for their care, which is a miracle," the doctor added.

