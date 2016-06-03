Israel releases female Palestinian lawmaker after 14 months

Israel has released a female Palestinian lawmaker imprisoned for 14 months.

Khalida Jarrar flashed a victory sign to well-wishers as she was freed on Friday in the West Bank. Jarrar is a popular figure in the Palestinian territory, known for fiery speeches against Israel.

Israel imprisoned her last year after convicting her of belonging to an illegal organization and incitement.

Her husband Ghassam says "she was arrested for political not security reasons."

Jarrar is a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a secular, left-leaning faction. The group was involved in attacks in the 1970s but scaled back militant activities in recent years.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. Palestinians there are subject to military law, a system condemned by rights groups.