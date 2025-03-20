Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel reimposes blockade of northern Gaza, including capital Gaza City

Israeli airstrikes have killed 592 Palestinians in Gaza since Tuesday, according to Hamas-run sources

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Footage shows IDF deployed to central Gaza Video

Footage shows IDF deployed to central Gaza

Israel deployed troops to central Gaza for the first time since the collapse of a ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli troops re-imposed a blockade of the northern capital of Gaza City on Thursday, less than a day after once again deploying troops into the Gaza Strip.

Israel continued with its bombardment of Gaza as well, killing 85 Palestinians from Wednesday into Thursday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry. Israel maintained the blockade of Gaza City for much of the war prior to the January ceasefire, which collapsed earlier this week.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) warned residents not to use the main road to travel north into Gaza City.

The IDF is also conducting further ground operations in the northern town of Beit Lahiya. Most of the Palestinian deaths over the past 24 hours have centered on the town.

ISRAEL SHOOTS DOWN HOUTHI BALLISTIC MISSILE AFTER CEASEFIRE COLLAPSES

Israel Carries Out Major Strikes In Gaza, Ending Truce

Israeli soldiers sit on a tank as it is taking position in front of the northern Gaza Strip as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on March 18, 2025, in Southern Israel, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Hamas launched a handful of rockets into Israel on Thursday, resulting in no casualties.

The total death toll in Gaza since Tuesday has risen to 592, according to the health ministry. The death toll has not been independently verified.

REMAINS OF SHIRI BIBAS, MOM OF TWO KILLED, ALLEGEDLY RETURNED TO ISRAEL FOLLOWING HAMAS' BROKEN PROMISE

In addition to the blockade at Gaza City, IDF troops are also deployed to the Netzarim corridor, a key section of Gaza that essentially cuts the strip in half. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that Israel will continue its military operations until every hostage has been returned from Hamas custody.

Netanyahu and Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza

Netanyahu has vowed that Israel's military campaign will continue in Gaza until all hostages are freed. (Reuters)

"Hamas refused offer after offer to release our hostages. In the past two weeks, Israel did not initiate any military action, in the hope that Hamas would change course. Well, that didn't happen. While Israel accepted the offer of President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Hamas flatly refused to do so," Netanyahu said in a video shared to X on Tuesday. "This is why I authorized yesterday, the renewal of military action against Hamas."

CEASEFIRE OVER AS ISRAEL STRIKES GAZA AFTER HAMAS REFUSED TO RELEASE HOSTAGES, OFFICIALS SAY

Hamas terrorist in uniform on the streets

Hamas terrorists emerged in uniform during the ceasefire with Israel in January and February. (TPS-IL)

"Israel does not target Palestinian civilians. We target Hamas terrorists," he declared. "And when these terrorists embed themselves in civilian areas, when they use civilians as human shields, they're the ones who are responsible for all unintended casualties."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events.