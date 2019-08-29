Is Israel dressing up dummies at Lebanon border?

Is Israel stationing mannequins in military uniforms along the Lebanon border as it braces for a retaliatory attack from Hezbollah?

According to Israeli and Lebanese correspondents on the ground, dummies in military off-road vehicles have been put near the border.

Ali Shueib, who works for al-Manar TV station, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, tweeted pictures of what looked like a rubbery yellow doll with a baseball cap sitting in the driver's seat of a camouflage Jeep.

Al-Ahed, a Lebanese website, also tweeted out two images.

Separately, Or Heller, an Israeli reporter for Channel 10 News, posted a picture of a similar-looking mannequin in another vehicle.

It's not clear why the dolls were in place but the Times of Israel reported the Israel Defense Forces have used mannequins in the past to trick enemies "into thinking that these positions are full of soldiers and this serves a deterrent effect." The tactic also harkens back to World War II deception techniques used by the British, including the deployment of inflatable tanks.

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes carried out strikes in Syria where Iran was preparing to attack Israel using explosive-laden "killer drones," according to Israel's military. Since then, Israel has been on high alert to see how Iran would respond.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the weekend strikes in the Syrian town of Aqraba a "major operational effort."

"If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first," Netanyahu tweeted.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Nasrallah has put Israel on notice.

"I say to the Israeli Army on the border from tonight, stand guard," Nasrallah said. "Wait for us one, two, three, four days."

Reuters reported that two sources close to Hezbollah said it is preparing a "calculated strike" against Israel.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said Nasrallah needs to "calm down."

The U.S. State Department has considered Hezbollah a terrorist organization for more than two decades.

Earlier this week, Fox News obtained video showing a U.N. peacekeeping patrol coming under attack by Hezbollah.