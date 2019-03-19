ISIS fighters tied to killing 4 Americans in Syria captured by US-backed fighters, US official says

A group of Islamic State fighters who were tied to a January suicide bombing in Syria that killed 4 Americans were captured by U.S.-backed fighters, a defense official confirmed Tuesday to Fox News.

It was not immediately known how many ISIS fighters have been captured in all, the official said, adding that the details are still "vague."

A defense official told Reuters the number people detained was in the "single digits," while another official told the news agency several people were detained in February.

The attack on Jan. 16 killed Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon Kent and Scott Wirtz from the Defense Intelligence Agency. It also killed Ghadir Taher, a naturalized U.S. citizen working as a civilian interpreter for a U.S. contractor.

The suicide attack hit near the main market in the northern city of Manbij. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast, saying one of its members carried out the suicide attack and detonated his vest with explosives. The attack was the deadliest assault on U.S. troops in Syria since American forces went into the country in 2015.

Video of the attack released by local activists and news agencies showed a restaurant that suffered extensive damage and a street covered with debris and blood.

The attack prompted new complains about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. President Trump had recently announced that ISIS has been defeated and he was pulling about 2,000 American troops in Syria. He later agreed to leave a small U.S. presence behind to keep the pressure on remaining ISIS fighters.

Fox News' Katherine Lam, Kathleen Joyce, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.