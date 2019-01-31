Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Syria
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

Family of Navy officer killed in Syria says regulation forced her deployment

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Navy Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent, 35, was killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

Navy Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent, 35, was killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (U.S. Navy via AP)

The family of a Navy Chief Petty Officer who was killed in Syria earlier this year in a suicide bombing is fighting an obscure regulation they say derailed the officer’s education plans and ultimately led to her fifth combat deployment in the war-torn country.

Shannon Mary Kent, 35, an intelligence officer and mother, was planning on attending a clinical doctoral program near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last year but was disqualified because of a previous bout with thyroid cancer.

Despite having the thyroid removed and receiving scans that showed she was cured, the 15-year veteran was deployed to Syria where she and three other Americans were killed two months later in a suicide bomb attack that was claimed by ISIS.

TRUMP TOUTS 'LONG OVERDUE' SYRIA PULLOUT, SAYS US 'WILL DEVASTATE TURKEY ECONOMICALLY' IF THEY ATTACK KURDS

Her husband, Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret warrant officer, expressed disbelief at the regulation, saying: “It is pretty unbelievable she was considered physically fit to be deployable and … for a special operation in Syria, but not for a classroom to be a psychologist.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shannon Kent’s family wrote to Adm. William Moran, vice chief of naval operations last week, requesting a change in the rule so other enlistees don't have the same fate. Stars and Stripes reported that the Navy is reviewing the regulation but have not made a final decision.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.