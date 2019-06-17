Iran to break uranium stockpile limit set by nuclear deal, spokesman says

Iran is set to break its uranium stockpile limit set by the nuclear deal within 10 days, according to a spokesman for the country’s atomic agency.

The comment was broadcast live during a news conference on Iranian state television on Monday.

The spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spoke to journalists at Iran’s Arak heavy water facility. He acknowledged that Iran has already quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium.

His comments come less than a week after suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments in the region. Washington has blamed the attacks on Iran.

Hostilities between the two countries are at an all-time high after President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal.

