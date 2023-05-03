Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran
Published

Iran seizes second oil tanker in a week, US Navy says

Oil tanker Niovi, sailing under Panamanian flag, captured by Iran in Strait of Hormuz

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Iranian forces seize another oil tanker Video

Iranian forces seize another oil tanker

Iranian forces seized a second oil tanker in less than a week, this time in the Strait of Hormuz. The Niovi was en route to the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port. (U.S. Navy)

Iranian forces captured a foreign vessel on Wednesday, the second ship to be harassed and seized by the Middle Eastern country in a week, the U.S. Navy said.

The Niovi, a commercial oil tanker flying the Panama flag, was passing through the Strait of Hormuz between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman when it was overtaken by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN).

IRANIAN COMMANDOS SEEN LANDING ON US-BOUND TANKER IN NEW VIDEO

Iran seizes oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

This still image from video released by the U.S. Navy shows the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi surrounded by Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Iran seized a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the second-such capture by Tehran in recent days, the U.S. Navy said.  (U.S. Navy via AP)

Approximately 12 members of the IRGCN swarmed and bordered the Niovi via fast-attack craft. The IRGCN then forced the crew to turn the ship around and sail back into Iranian territorial waters.

The Panama oil tanker was transiting from Dubai to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when it was captured.

AIR FORCE SQUADRON IN MIDDLE EAST ARMS UP WITH 'BUNKER BUSTING' BOMBS TO COUNTER IRAN

Video footage declassified and released by the U.S. Navy captures an aerial view of the Iranian operation.

This is Iran's second unlawful seizure of a foreign vessel in less than a week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran video shows oil tanker being seized in Gulf of Oman

In this frame grab from video footage released Friday, April 28, 2023, by the Iranian Navy, Iranian marines rappel onto the Advantage Sweet, a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker's deck in the Gulf of Oman. (Iranian Navy via AP)

The Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet was taken last week by Iranian forces after leaving Kuwait en route to Houston, the U.S. Navy announced Sunday.

Video of the Advantage Sweet incident showed Iranian forces approaching the oil tanker via helicopter as it travels through the Gulf of Oman.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com