Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran

Iran lifts flight restrictions ahead of schedule after grounding all flights for 'operational restrictions'

Iran imposed flight restrictions last week when it launched 181 ballistic missiles at Israel

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Gen. Jack Keane reacts to Israel targeting possible new Hezbollah leader in Lebanon: 'Very close to Iran' Video

Gen. Jack Keane reacts to Israel targeting possible new Hezbollah leader in Lebanon: 'Very close to Iran'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Israel's latest effort to dismantle Hezbollah in Lebanon and Biden's 'outrageous' response to reporters pressing him on Israel's handling of the Iranian attack.

All flights from Iran’s airports were canceled on Sunday through 6 a.m. local time on Monday due to "operational restrictions," though the restrictions were lifted hours ahead of time, according to reports.

Iran’s state media cited a spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, which announced the initial flight cancellations.

State media said the flights were canceled due to operational restrictions, though no further details were provided.

At around midnight, state media reported that the flight restrictions had been lifted in Iran after ensuring safe conditions. The announcement came hours before the grounding was supposed to come to an end.

UNDER FIRE: ISRAEL'S IRON DOME WINNING BUT PRESSURE'S ON AS CONFLICT WITH IRAN ESCALATES

Iran Airways

Iran grounded all flights in and out of the country on Sunday through Monday at 6 a.m. local time. (Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Iran imposed flight restrictions last Tuesday when it launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, in an attack Israel vowed to respond to.

Iran bombarded Israel with 181 missiles last week in what the regime said was retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Lebanon, in an Israeli airstrike in September and the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. 

Meanwhile, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon have traded attacks with Israel since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

HEZBOLLAH'S NEIGHBORS: ISRAELI BORDER COMMUNITY UNDER CONSTANT ATTACK FROM TERROR GROUP

Rockets over Israel this week

Rockets fired from Iran are seen over Jerusalem from Hebron, West Bank, on Oct. 1, 2024. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called out Western leaders who he said had called for an arms embargo on Israel over its airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side, yet President Macron and other western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace and Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.