Iran-backed Houthi rebels strike 2 commercial ships in Gulf of Aden

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen struck two commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend, increasing the number of launched attacks since Nov. 19, 2023 to upwards of 175.

Houthi attacks ramped up earlier this month after joint U.S.-U.K. strikes targeting several Houthi locations, including a weapons storage facility, missile launchers and a command-and-control center in Yemen.

F-18 fighter jets from the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier were used to conduct the joint strikes on Houthi locations.

U.S. Central Command said on Sunday that over the weekend, Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden.

IRAN-BACKED HOUTHIS LAUNCH MORE MISSILES INTO RED SEA AFTER GREECE SAID ATTACKS HAVE DECLINED

One of the ASBMs struck the Liberian-flagged, Swiss owned M/V Tavvishi, which is a container ship.

The M/V Tavvishi was reportedly damaged in the strike but has continued to sail toward its destination.

The second ASBM was destroyed by a coalition ship before it was able to strike its target.

IDF CONFIRMS DEATHS OF 4 ISRAELI HOSTAGES IN HAMAS CAPTIVITY

The second and separate Houthis attack involved one ASBM and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), which were launched into the Gulf of Aden.

Central Command said both missiles struck the M/V Norderney, an Antigua and Barbados flagged, German owned and operated cargo ship.

The M/V Norderney also sustained damage but continued toward its destination.

IRAN'S MILITARY SUPPLY LINE TO HOUTHI TERRORISTS EXPOSED BY DISSIDENT GROUP

No injuries were reported in either cargo ship strike.

Houthis have been attacking shipping vessels in the Red Sea since late October. The militant group has said the attacks are in retaliation for Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza strip.

Since November, the Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on ships, killed three sailors, seized one vessel, and sunk another, per the U.S. Maritime Administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attacks prompted the Pentagon to launch an international mission dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian in late December to counter the Houthi attacks.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report.