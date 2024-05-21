Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

IDF troops raid Hamas compound, seize weapons cache from hidden tunnel in Rafah

IDF troops say they eliminated 'dozens' of Hamas members

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Israeli forces raid Hamas tunnel in Rafah, seize weapons cache Video

Israeli forces raid Hamas tunnel in Rafah, seize weapons cache

Israeli forces raided a Hamas tunnel in Rafah, seizing a weapons cache and explosives.

Israeli forces conducted a raid against a Hamas compound in Gaza on Tuesday, uncovering a tunnel and a significant cache of weapons and explosives.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage and images from the operation, which targeted a building Israel says Hamas troops used to fire on their forces. IDF soldiers eliminated "dozens" of Hamas terrorists during the operation, the military said.

"Soldiers searched a building and located many weapons including protective equipment, explosives, weapons, anti-tank missiles, equipment and tools intended for breaching fences," the IDF said in a statement.

Soldiers later "located a tunnel shaft containing a weapons warehouse with short-range anti-tank missiles, grenades, weapons, and explosives. This warehouse was intended to be used to carry out terrorist attacks against our forces. The tunnel shaft and the weapons were destroyed," the statement continued.

LIKELY MISSILE ATTACK BY YEMEN'S HOUTHI REBELS DAMAGES A SHIP IN THE RED SEA

Israeli forces conducted a raid against a Hamas compound in Gaza on Tuesday, uncovering a tunnel and a significant cache of weapons and explosives. (IDF)

The raid was Israel's latest of its precision strikes in and around Rafah, the last major stronghold for Hamas in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called for a full scale invasion of the city, but the U.S. aggressively opposed the plan.

 EX-ISRAELI PM CALLS FOR DEFUNDING ICC AFTER COURT REQUESTS ARREST WARRANT FOR NETANYAHU OVER 'WAR CRIMES'

President Biden threatened to withhold military aid from Israel if Netanyahu went forward with an invasion. The Israeli leader has so far complied, limiting the IDF to operations like the one on Tuesday.

Israeli forces uncovered a Hamas tunnel underneath a building they raided. Inside, they found explosives and other weapons. (IDF)

Despite the restraint, the International Criminal Court is nevertheless seeking arrest warrants for both Netanyahu and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant. It is also seeking a warrant for Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas leaders.

AMAL CLOONEY PLAYED KEY ROLE IN ICC ARREST WARRANTS FOR NETANYAHU, HAMAS LEADERS

biden and netanyahu

President Biden, right, threatened to withhold military aid from Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went forward with an invasion of Rafah. (Fox News/Getty Images)

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders condemned the move as disgraceful and antisemitic. President Biden also lambasted the prosecutor and supported Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A panel of three judges will decide whether to issue the arrest warrants and allow a case to proceed. The judges typically take two months to make such decisions.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.