Hurricane center says 2 depressions to become tropical storms on Labor Day

Two tropical depressions out over the Atlantic Ocean are forecast to become tropical storms on Monday as the peak of the hurricane season is just days away.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said two systems in the eastern part of the Atlantic basin are gathering strength, with one system already generating a warning off the coast of continental Africa.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Cabo Verde Islands due to Tropical Depression 18, according to the NHC.

As of 8 a.m. EDT, the NHC said the system was located 225 miles east of the islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 12 mph.

"Depression expected to become a tropical storm soon," the NHC said.

The depression was forecast to bring 2 to 5 inches of rain to the Cabo Verde Islands through Tuesday.

Tropical storm-force winds and heavy surf are also forecast to batter the islands into Monday night.

The second system, Tropical Depression 17, formed late Sunday.

Forecasters said as of Monday morning it was centered 1,380 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 35 mph as it moved west-northwest at 6 mph.

"Some slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today," the NHC said.

There are no coastal watches and warnings in effect as Tropical Depression 17 remains far out over open water.

Historically, September produces the most Atlantic Ocean basin tropical activity.

"Both are expected to gain Tropical Storm status within the next 12-24 hours," the National Weather Service (NWS) Greenville-Spartanburg tweeted. "If so, the next two names are Paulette and Rene."

If named in the next 24 hours, these systems potentially set a record for the earliest "P"- and "R"-named tropical systems, according to Colorado State University hurricane research scientist Phil Klotzbach.

The current record for the earliest 16th and 17th Atlantic named storms are Philippe, which formed Sept. 17, 2005, and Rita, which became a tropical storm on Sept. 18, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted early Monday.

This 2020 season has been active so far, with several storms breaking records for their respective letter for how early they formed.

The two most recent storms, Nana and Omar, were the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record, beating the 2005 arrivals of Nate on Sept. 6 and Ophelia on Sept. 7, according to Klotzbach.

Hurricane season has now entered its busiest month, as activity historically climbs through Sept. 10 when it peaks and starts to slowly go back down.

Historically, about two-thirds of all Atlantic hurricane activity happens between Aug. 20 and Oct. 10, Klotzbach tweeted earlier this month.

NOAA forecasters are now calling for up to 25 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher; of those, seven to 10 could become hurricanes. Among those hurricanes, three to six will be major, classified as Category 3, 4, and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.

That's far above an average year. Based on 1981-to-2010 data, that is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. So far this year, there have been 15 named storms, including five hurricanes.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and includes the names Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

