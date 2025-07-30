Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Hostage families blast UK and France for moves to recognize Palestinian state

'This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy,' former hostage warns

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
close
Mark Levin: I'm 'sick and tired' of lectures from Europe Video

Mark Levin: I'm 'sick and tired' of lectures from Europe

'Life, Liberty & Levin' host Mark Levin discusses U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's threat to recognize Palestine as a state if Israel doesn't agree to a ceasefire and the NY Times' correction on child malnutrition.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Families of hostages held in Gaza, along with a freed captive, are blasting Britain, France and other nations for deciding to recognize a Palestinian state, warning that these steps reward Hamas terrorists while dozens of hostages remain trapped underground.

The backlash came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that his government will formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire, allows U.N. aid and commits to a two‑state solution.

Emily Damari, a dual British‑Israeli citizen who survived Hamas captivity, posted on X, "As a Dual British-Israeli citizen who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, I am deeply saddened by your decision Keir Starmer to recognize Palestinian statehood. This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy.

STARMER SAYS UK TO RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE IF ISRAEL DOESN'T AGREE TO CEASEFIRE, HAMAS MUST 'DISARM'

Emily Damari released

Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy are seen near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, on Sunday, Jan. 19. (AP/Israeli Army)

"By legitimizing a state entity while Hamas still controls Gaza and continues its campaign of terror, you are not promoting a solution; you are prolonging the conflict. Recognition under these conditions emboldens extremists and undermines any hope for genuine peace. Shame on you," Damari wrote.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing relatives of people still held in Gaza, also slammed the announcements.

"Recently, we've seen an increase in initiatives calling for unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state – all while 50 hostages have been held captive by Hamas for 663 days. Recognizing a Palestinian state while 50 hostages remain trapped in Hamas tunnels amounts to rewarding terrorism. Such recognition is not a step toward peace, but rather a clear violation of international law and a dangerous moral and political failure that legitimizes horrific war crimes.

hamas fighters

Hamas terrorists stand in formation as Palestinians gather on a street to watch the handover of three Israeli hostages to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8, 2025 (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The abduction of men, women, and children, who are being held against their will in tunnels while subjected to starvation and physical and psychological abuse, cannot and should not serve as the foundation for establishing a state. If the international community truly desires peace, it must join U.S. efforts by demanding first the release of all hostages, followed by an end to the fighting."

FROM GAZA TO GREENLAND, MACRON BREAKS WITH TRUMP ON GLOBAL FLASHPOINTS

On Tuesday, Starmer announced his intentions. "I can confirm that the U.K. will recognize the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, unless the Israeli government take substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution." 

hostage appeal

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack in southern Israel, hold their portraits during a protest at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on May 28, 2025, to mark 600 days of their captivity and demand their release and ending the war. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

France announced a similar step last week. After those statements, ten more countries said they intend to follow: Malta confirmed it will, and Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal and San Marino declared plans to move in that direction. Spain, Ireland, Norway and Belgium have also expressed support. The Netherlands, once considered one of Israel’s closest allies, has hardened its stance, threatening to remove Israel from an EU research program and barring Israeli ministers from entry.

Speaking aboard Air Force One after meeting Starmer in Scotland, President Donald Trump didn’t back the plan. "Essentially, they (the U.K. and France) are saying the same thing, and that's OK. But you know it doesn't mean I have to agree," he told reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) during a meeting on the situation in Ukraine and security issues in Europe at the Elysée Palace on Feb. 17, 2025 in Paris, France. 

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) during a meeting on the situation in Ukraine and security issues in Europe at the Elysée Palace on Feb. 17, 2025 in Paris, France.  (Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Veteran U.S. diplomat Dennis Ross also weighed in on X, warning that recognition without clear benchmarks could backfire, posting "Recognizing a Palestinian state without conditions will perpetuate the conflict not end it. What conditions? Leaders credibly committed to coexistence/non-violence, no independent militias, no alliances with rejectionists, recognition of the historic Jewish ties to the land."

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.