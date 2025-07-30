Hostage families blast UK and France for moves to recognize Palestinian state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Families of hostages held in Gaza, along with a freed captive, are blasting Britain, France and other nations for deciding to recognize a Palestinian state, warning that these steps reward Hamas terrorists while dozens of hostages remain trapped underground.

The backlash came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that his government will formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire, allows U.N. aid and commits to a two‑state solution.

Emily Damari, a dual British‑Israeli citizen who survived Hamas captivity, posted on X, "As a Dual British-Israeli citizen who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, I am deeply saddened by your decision Keir Starmer to recognize Palestinian statehood. This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy.

"By legitimizing a state entity while Hamas still controls Gaza and continues its campaign of terror, you are not promoting a solution; you are prolonging the conflict. Recognition under these conditions emboldens extremists and undermines any hope for genuine peace. Shame on you," Damari wrote.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing relatives of people still held in Gaza, also slammed the announcements.

"Recently, we've seen an increase in initiatives calling for unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state – all while 50 hostages have been held captive by Hamas for 663 days. Recognizing a Palestinian state while 50 hostages remain trapped in Hamas tunnels amounts to rewarding terrorism. Such recognition is not a step toward peace, but rather a clear violation of international law and a dangerous moral and political failure that legitimizes horrific war crimes.

"The abduction of men, women, and children, who are being held against their will in tunnels while subjected to starvation and physical and psychological abuse, cannot and should not serve as the foundation for establishing a state. If the international community truly desires peace, it must join U.S. efforts by demanding first the release of all hostages, followed by an end to the fighting."

On Tuesday, Starmer announced his intentions. "I can confirm that the U.K. will recognize the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, unless the Israeli government take substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution."

France announced a similar step last week. After those statements, ten more countries said they intend to follow: Malta confirmed it will, and Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal and San Marino declared plans to move in that direction. Spain, Ireland, Norway and Belgium have also expressed support. The Netherlands, once considered one of Israel’s closest allies, has hardened its stance, threatening to remove Israel from an EU research program and barring Israeli ministers from entry.

Speaking aboard Air Force One after meeting Starmer in Scotland, President Donald Trump didn’t back the plan. "Essentially, they (the U.K. and France) are saying the same thing, and that's OK. But you know it doesn't mean I have to agree," he told reporters.

Veteran U.S. diplomat Dennis Ross also weighed in on X, warning that recognition without clear benchmarks could backfire, posting "Recognizing a Palestinian state without conditions will perpetuate the conflict not end it. What conditions? Leaders credibly committed to coexistence/non-violence, no independent militias, no alliances with rejectionists, recognition of the historic Jewish ties to the land."