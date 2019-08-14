Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hong Kong
Published

Chinese military vehicles stashed across Hong Kong border in soccer stadium, satellite images appear to show

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Chinese troops moving near Hong Kong border after days of violent protestsVideo

Chinese troops moving near Hong Kong border after days of violent protests

The Chinese government is moving troops to the border with Hong Kong according to a tweet from President Trump and new video from scene; Benjamin Hall reports.

Satellite images this week apparently captured more than 500 Chinese military vehicles in and around a soccer stadium near the border with Hong Kong in what many believe was a response to several days of violent protests that disrupted operations at one of the world’s busiest international airports.

The images, taken by Maxar’s WorldView Monday, appear to show hundreds of military vehicles lined up at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center just across the harbor from Hong Kong, where months of protesting reached a pinnacle this week after thousands of demonstrators shut down all flights at Hong Kong International Airport.

FLIGHTS RESUMING AT HONG KONG AIRPORT AFTER PROTEST CHAOS

This satellite image captured on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, provided by Maxar Technologies appears to show Chinese security force vehicles inside the Shenzen Bay Sports Center in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong. 

This satellite image captured on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, provided by Maxar Technologies appears to show Chinese security force vehicles inside the Shenzen Bay Sports Center in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong.  (Maxar Technologies via AP)

CHINA DENIES REQUEST FOR US NAVY WARSHIPS TO VISIT RESTIVE HONG KONG

Chinese state media disputed claims that the government moved the vehicles in response to the protests, saying that the exercises had been planned beforehand and were not directly related to the unrest in Hong Kong. This came despite Beijing saying the protests were beginning to show the "sprouts of terrorism."

Reports have circulated that China is believed to have already dispatched officers to fortify the ranks of the Hong Kong police and may also have planted decoys among the protesters in order to encourage more violent acts that could eventually turn ordinary residents against the movement.

Flights resumed Wednesday morning after an outburst of violence between protesters and police caused cancellations and delays over a two-day period.

HONG KONG PROTESTERS CLASH WITH RIOT POLICE ARMED WITH PEPPER SPRAY AT AIRPORT

A statement from the airport's management said it had designated an area of the airport to be set aside for demonstrations, but no protests would be allowed outside the designated area.

Riot police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport

Riot police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport

Airport clash breaks out after 10 weeks of protests; Greg Palkot reports.

For more than two months, Hong Kong has experienced mass protests urging democratic reforms and an investigation into police conduct. The shutdown of one of the world's busiest airports added to what authorities say is already a major blow to the financial hub's crucial tourism industry.

Protesters are demanding that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam step down and pull legislation that would allow the government to extradite people to mainland China, where they would likely face torture or unfair, politically-charged trials. Recent demonstrations have called for an independent inquiry into the city’s police and its alleged abuse of power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beijing has been reluctant to act over fears of the effect it would have on the reputation Hong Kong has a separate and safe haven to invest 22 years after the former British colony was handed over to China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.