Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hong Kong
Published

Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam says withdrawal of extradition bill own decision, not Beijing’s

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Carrie Lam announces extradition bill withdrawalVideo

Carrie Lam announces extradition bill withdrawal

Leader of Hong Kong withdraws controversial extradition bill after months of protesting.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday insisted the decision to withdraw the controversial extradition bill that sparked months of tense protests was her government’s decision, not that of the central Chinese government.

Lam told a news conference the decision was aimed at breaking the impasse after what began as massive peaceful demonstrations against the bill -- which would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trials--took a turn toward violence. She added that Beijing has backed her government through the whole process.

HONG KONG'S CARRIE LAM FORMALLY WITHDRAWS EXTRADITION BILL

"The decision is one of Hong Kong's...government," she said. "Throughout the whole process, the central people's government took the position that they understood why we have to do it. They respect my view, and they support me all the way."

Lam confirmed that withdrawing the bill won’t require any voting or debate when it goes before the Legislative Council next month.

The bill was suspended when demonstrations began in June, but protesters wanted it entirely withdrawn.

Protesters kicked back an exploded tear gas shell at police officers during a pro-democracy protest in causeway bay over the weekend. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Protesters kicked back an exploded tear gas shell at police officers during a pro-democracy protest in causeway bay over the weekend. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Lam announced the bill’s formal withdrawal Tuesday following weekend protests where demonstrators threw gasoline bombs at officers and police retaliated with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and batons.

The decision, widely seen as a bid to halt the unrest that could embarrass China during its National Day celebrations on Oct. 1, has been slammed as "too little, too late" by both government supporters and demonstrators.

Police officers hold banners ordering protestors to disperse. Protesters made a wall out of barricades and set it afire. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police officers hold banners ordering protestors to disperse. Protesters made a wall out of barricades and set it afire. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The withdrawal of the bill is just one of protesters’ five key demands, which also include an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality during the protests, the unconditional release of those detained, not labeling the protests as riots, and direct elections of the city's leader.

As the prolonged protests sparked fears of a military intervention by China, hurt businesses in Hong Kong and led to a plunge in tourism, Lam has held firm that Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" formula would be upheld.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.