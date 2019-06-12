Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Pictures: Protests in Hong Kong

Violence breaks out in Hong Kong as protesters challenge bill allowing criminal suspects to be tried in mainland China.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_RTX6Z023.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters are hit by a blast from a police water cannon during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 12, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19163231476966.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters gather outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Vincent Yu
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19163244032825.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protestors climb over barricades near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Kin Cheung
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_AP19163329244453.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Riot police fire tear gas on protesters outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Vincent Yu
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_AP19163301160756.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Police use pepper spray on protesters near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Kin Cheung
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_AP19163372648802.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A protester is tackled by riot police during a massive demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.
    AP Photo/Kin Cheung
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19163351458398.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A protester uses water to extinguish a tear gas canister fired by police during a demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Kin Cheung
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_AP19163375507481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators stand up to police near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Kin Cheung
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/09_AP19163419789367.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Riot police run toward protesters inside the front entrance of a building outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Vincent Yu
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/10_AP19163330104521.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Riot police fire tear gas towards protesters outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Image 1 of 9

Recommended