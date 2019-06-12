Pictures: Protests in Hong Kong
Violence breaks out in Hong Kong as protesters challenge bill allowing criminal suspects to be tried in mainland China.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_RTX6Z023.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters are hit by a blast from a police water cannon during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 12, 2019.REUTERS/Tyrone Siuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_RTX6Z023.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19163231476966.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters gather outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19163231476966.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19163244032825.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protestors climb over barricades near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19163244032825.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_AP19163329244453.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Riot police fire tear gas on protesters outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_AP19163329244453.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_AP19163301160756.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police use pepper spray on protesters near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_AP19163301160756.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_AP19163372648802.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A protester is tackled by riot police during a massive demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_AP19163372648802.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19163351458398.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A protester uses water to extinguish a tear gas canister fired by police during a demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19163351458398.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_AP19163375507481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators stand up to police near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_AP19163375507481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/09_AP19163419789367.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Riot police run toward protesters inside the front entrance of a building outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/09_AP19163419789367.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/10_AP19163330104521.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Riot police fire tear gas towards protesters outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/10_AP19163330104521.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 9