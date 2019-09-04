Hong Kong’s Lam will formally withdraw extradition bill: reports

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s embattled chief executive, will formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill that sparked months of tense protests that played out on an international stage.

The bill allowing Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials sparked massive protests that have rocked the city since June. Lam has suspended the bill, but protesters want it entirely withdrawn.

Pro-government lawmaker Michael Tien confirmed he was notified on Tuesday of the meeting, which includes members of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He said he has no details of the agenda.

"Rumor is that she will announce the complete withdrawal of the bill," Tien said by phone, but added that it is unlikely to change public sentiment.

The Hong Kong stock market soared 4%, boosted by the possible bill withdrawal.

Lam said Tuesday that Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" formula would be upheld.