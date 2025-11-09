Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Hamas turns over body said to be Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, killed and taken in 2014

Goldin's parents campaigned for 11 years to bring their son home for burial after he was killed during 2014 ceasefire

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hamas has handed over remains believed to be Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier who was killed in 2014 and his body held as a bargaining chip for over 4,000 days, Israel said Sunday.

Goldin was serving as a lieutenant in the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Givati Brigade when he was killed on Aug. 1, 2014, two hours after a 72-hour ceasefire took effect that ended that year’s war between Israel and Hamas.

"We are due to receive the body of Lt. Hadar Goldin this afternoon," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a government meeting earlier Sunday. "We have a legacy from the founding of the state – from the War of Independence to the War of Redemption – to return our soldiers who fell in battle, and we are doing that."

Hamas announced that it found Goldin’s body in a tunnel in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah on Saturday and would return the body Sunday afternoon local time.

HAMAS HANDS OVER REMAINS OF HOSTAGE WHOSE BODY WAS RECOVERED NEARLY 2 YEARS AGO

Hadar Goldin smiling

Hadar Goldin, an Israeli army officer killed in southern Gaza in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war, is pictured in this undated handout photo. (Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now/Handout via Reuters)

Netanyahu's office announced Sunday that Israel received a coffin from the Red Cross inside the Gaza Strip. His office said the remains still have to undergo an official identification process by the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine, after which, the family will receive notification.

Goldin's body was held in Gaza for 4,118 days. As part of the U.S.-brokered peace deal, the Hamas terror group is expected to return the remains of all its hostages, most of whom were taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Freed Israeli hostage Matan Angrest holds a photo of Hadar Goldin in crowd of people

Freed Israeli hostage Matan Angrest holds a photo of Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed in 2014 whose body has been held in Gaza since then, during a rally calling for the return of the deceased hostages who are held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Goldin’s parents spent 11 years spearheading a campaign to bring their son home for burial.

ISRAEL RECEIVES 2 MORE HOSTAGE COFFINS FROM GAZA THROUGH RED CROSS OPERATION AS IDENTIFICATION BEGINS

"Those who abandon the dead will abandon the wounded and the living," Goldin’s family repeated over the years.

Israel initially believed Goldin was kidnapped and being held captive, though later determined that the soldier had been killed after finding evidence – including a blood-soaked shirt and prayer fringes – in a tunnel where Goldin was taken.

Red Cross monitors Hamas excavation in Gaza for missing Israeli hostages Video

Since the ceasefire began last month, Hamas has released the remains of 23 hostages. For each Israeli hostage returned, Israel has been releasing the remains of 15 Palestinians.

The war began with the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which 251 people were kidnapped and 1,200 killed in Israel, mostly civilians.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, the Israeli military retrieved the body of another soldier who was killed in the 2014 war.

Fox News' Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue