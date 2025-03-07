Hostages freed from Gaza tell Trump he was 'sent by God' to save them, but dozens more remain

Hostages freed from Gaza visited President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to tell him that his re-election to the White House gave them hope after hundreds of days in Hamas captivity.

In a Thursday press event, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told reporters that seven people freed from Gaza, along with some of their loved ones, met with the president this week to share their horrific stories of abduction, severe abuse and time in captivity.

One Israeli hostage, Omer Shem Tov, who was freed on Feb. 22, told the president that he believed Trump had "been sent by God" to secure their release.

"They talked about how they heard about his election, and they were uplifted," Witkoff said of the meeting. "They were elated waiting for him because they knew he was going to help them get rescued."

Witkoff, who described the event as "emotional," also reiterated the Trump administration’s commitment to securing the release of more hostages.

Reports this week revealed that the Trump administration has begun directly negotiating with Hamas – a revelation that apparently frustrated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Details of the negotiations remain unclear, though reports suggested the Trump team had proposed a 60-day ceasefire and the release of an additional 10 hostages – though who would be included in the next release remains unclear as there are 25 hostages still assessed to be alive, including one American.

"Edan Alexander is very important to us as – all the hostages are – but Edan Alexander is an American, and he's injured. And so, he's a top priority for us," Witkoff told reporters.

Witkoff confirmed that Adam Boehler, special envoy in charge of hostages, had been involved in the recent negotiations attempting to secure the second phase of the ceasefire agreement which is supposed to see the release of the remaining hostages.

"We feel that Hamas has not been forthright with us. And it's time for them to be forthright with us," Witkoff said. "Edan Alexander would be a very important show."

Trump issued another warning on social media this week, telling Hamas to release all hostages immediately. Though Hamas has thus far responded by saying they will only begin the release of more hostages if a second phase in the ceasefire is agreed to.

There are 59 hostages still held by Hamas, including one individual who was taken by the terrorist group separate from the October 2023 attacks.

Some 35 hostages are assessed to have been killed by Hamas and whose bodies are still being held, including four Americans: Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai and Judi Weinstein Haggai – all of whom are believed to have been killed on Oct. 7, 2023.