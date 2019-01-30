Gunman kills 1, injures 6 after opening fire in Corsica streets

A man believed to be in his 60s has barricaded himself inside an apartment building in the French island of Corsica after opening fire in the streets, killing at least one person and injuring six.

Police said the gunman began firing on the street around 4:25 p.m. local time in the town of Bastia.

He also shot at security forces – injuring one police officer – before barricading himself inside a building in the Montesoro neighborhood. Police have surrounded the building.

Authorities said the motive for the attack is still unclear, though there is no indication yet his actions were terror-related.

Additional information was not immediately available.

