Grenada PM discloses donation into bank account

Grenada's leader has announced that someone he calls a "friend of Grenada" deposited $50,000 into his personal bank account five months ago.

Wednesday's announcement by Prime Minister Tillman Thomas comes a few days after the leader of the opposition alleged that the government is benefiting from unsavory contributors.

Thomas says the $50,000 donation is legitimate and, in his words, "no reward, benefit or consideration was demanded." He says the contributor does not wish to be identified and has a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

In Grenada, as in many countries across the Caribbean, political parties have no obligation to declare any funding sources and there are few to no campaign finance regulations.