Greece to investigate claims over UNICEF branch's finances

A Greek prosecutor has ordered an investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement in the local branch of UNICEF.

UNICEF said last week it was "terminating its arrangements" with its national committee in Greece "due to concerns arising out of a recent independent audit."

UNICEF said in a statement it has concluded that "the necessary reforms" in the Greek committee won't be achieved. It offered no further details.

An Athens prosecutor ordered the probe Tuesday following claims by the head of UNICEF's Greek committee that an audit of the local branch's finances revealed alleged mismanagement.

UNICEF has said it will continue its work with children in Greece through its regional office for Europe and central Asia, in collaboration with the Greek government and civil society partners.