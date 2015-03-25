Germany's Merkel holds talks with Turkish leaders frustrated by slow-moving EU talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkish army Col. Muzaffer Taytak, second right, follow a Turkish honour guard as she visits the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey, Monday Feb. 25, 2013. Merkel has visited Sunday German troops deployed to operate Patriot missile batteries in Turkey in a NATO operation to bolster the border with Syria. The chancellor's first stop was Kahramanmaras, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border, where some 300 German troops are manning two out of six NATO-deployed anti-missile batteries.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) (The Associated Press)
ANKARA, Turkey – German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks with Turkish leaders amid growing frustration in Turkey over its slow-moving European Union membership and a perceived reluctance by European nations to crackdown on Turkish militants operating in their nations.
Merkel met with President Abdullah Gul on Monday, a day after visiting German troops operating NATO Patriot missiles deployed near Turkey's border with Syria. She is also to meet Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Merkel said before her arrival in Turkey that she backs opening a new chapter in the stalled EU talks despite being skeptical about Turkey's accession. Turkey's membership talks in 13 policy areas are currently blocked by EU members.
Merkel also visited Cappadocia in central Turkey, famed for its caves and unusual stone formations.