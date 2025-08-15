German researchers discover dozens of shipwrecks including possible WWII steamer lost in air raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

German researchers recently announced the discovery of 31 shipwrecks, including a possible steamship that was destroyed in a World War II air raid.

The shipwrecks were found in Germany's Lake Constance as part of the "Wrecks and Deep Sea" project. Since the project's launch in 2022, divers and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) have pinpointed more than 250 potential underwater anomalies, according to a Tuesday news release from the State Office for Monument Preservation.

Out of the 186 anomalies investigated so far, 31 have been confirmed as shipwrecks — ranging from historic objects to modern sport boats. The other 155 anomalies wound up being natural formations like plant growth or artificial items like fishing gear, as noted in the release.

Among the discoveries were two large metal ship hulls. Due to their location and size, researchers believe they could be the hulls of paddle steamers SD Friedrichshafen II and SD Baden, the news release noted.

The SD Friedrichshafen II was destroyed during an air raid in World War II, while the SD Baden was taken out of service in 1930 and ultimately sunk, according to news outlet Arkeonews.

"Wrecks are far more than just lost vehicles — they are true time capsules that preserve stories and craftsmanship from long ago" Alexandra Ulisch, a project research associate, said in a statement.

Researchers also found a nearly completely preserved cargo sailing ship, which had its mast and yard still intact. The ship’s resting place deep underwater helped preserve key features, like bow clamps and belaying pins, by limiting the growth of invasive quagga mussels, as noted in the release.

At another site with widely scattered debris, researchers found at least 17 wooden barrels, according to the release.

The project will continue through summer 2027.

