Germany

German researchers discover dozens of shipwrecks including possible WWII steamer lost in air raid

Project investigating underwater anomalies will continue through summer 2027

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Texas archaeologists uncover ancient king's tomb in Belize Video

Texas archaeologists uncover ancient king's tomb in Belize

Texas archaeologists Arlen Chase and Diane Chase recently uncovered the 4th-century tomb of Te' K'ab Chaak, the earliest ruler of Caracol, a major Mayan city in Belize. (Source: Caracol Archaeological Project; University of Houston)

German researchers recently announced the discovery of 31 shipwrecks, including a possible steamship that was destroyed in a World War II air raid.

The shipwrecks were found in Germany's Lake Constance as part of the "Wrecks and Deep Sea" project. Since the project's launch in 2022, divers and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) have pinpointed more than 250 potential underwater anomalies, according to a Tuesday news release from the State Office for Monument Preservation. 

DIVERS REVEAL IMAGES OF 321-YEAR-OLD SHIPWRECK IN REMARKABLE CONDITION OFF COAST

Out of the 186 anomalies investigated so far, 31 have been confirmed as shipwrecks — ranging from historic objects to modern sport boats. The other 155 anomalies wound up being natural formations like plant growth or artificial items like fishing gear, as noted in the release.

Bow of the hull of the SD Friedrichshafen II on the bottom of Lake Constance.

The bow of the hull of what researchers believe to be SD Friedrichshafen II is seen on the bottom of Lake Constance. (LAD in RPS/ISF of LUBW, Marcel Edel)

Among the discoveries were two large metal ship hulls. Due to their location and size, researchers believe they could be the hulls of paddle steamers SD Friedrichshafen II and SD Baden, the news release noted.

RESEARCHERS ACCIDENTALLY DISCOVER CIVIL WAR-ERA SHIPWRECK WHILE EXPLORING MURKY MIDWEST RIVER

The SD Friedrichshafen II was destroyed during an air raid in World War II, while the SD Baden was taken out of service in 1930 and ultimately sunk, according to news outlet Arkeonews.

German archaeologists have discovered 31 previously unknown shipwrecks, including a possible paddle steamer that was destroyed in an air raid in World War II.

Two of the wooden barrels that were discovered in Lake Constance. (LAD in RPS/Lake Constance Diver, Alexander Heidacher)

"Wrecks are far more than just lost vehicles — they are true time capsules that preserve stories and craftsmanship from long ago" Alexandra Ulisch, a project research associate, said in a statement.

WORKERS DISCOVER 18TH-CENTURY VESSEL WHILE INSTALLING PIPELINE IN MEDIEVAL 'GAME OF THRONES' CITY

Researchers also found a nearly completely preserved cargo sailing ship, which had its mast and yard still intact. The ship’s resting place deep underwater helped preserve key features, like bow clamps and belaying pins, by limiting the growth of invasive quagga mussels, as noted in the release.

wooden-cargo-ship-intact

The stern of a wooden cargo sailing ship is pictured resting at the bottom of Lake Constance. (LAD in RPS/ISF of LUBW, Marcel Edel)

At another site with widely scattered debris, researchers found at least 17 wooden barrels, according to the release.

The project will continue through summer 2027.

Earlier this year, a vintage car was discovered during a similar underwater excavation of the USS Yorktown in the Pacific Ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

