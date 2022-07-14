Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arts
Published

Gallery discovers Van Gogh self-portrait behind other painting

An x-ray image of the self-portrait will be viewable for the public later this month

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Experts at the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh discovered a self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh they had previously been unaware of, on the back of another painting they had been inspecting.

The unknown work had been situated behind "Head of a Peasant Woman," which the artist painted during the winter of 1884-5. Experts recognized the newly found work as being a likeness of Van Gogh. While they are unsure as to when it was painted, they noticed that the self-portrait showed Van Gogh with both ears – the artist cut off his own left ear in 1888. 

"Moments like this are incredibly rare," said National Galleries of Scotland senior curator Frances Fowle. "We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world."

Fowle said it was "thrilling" to find such a discovery.

WHO WAS THE MONA LISA IN REAL LIFE? STORY BEHIND LEONARDO DA VINCI'S FAMOUS PAINTING

Senior Conservator Lesley Stevenson views Head of a Peasant Woman alongside an x ray image of the hidden Van Gogh self portrait. A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings. The National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday it was discovered on the back of Van Gogh’s "Head of a Peasant Woman" when experts took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition. (Neil Hanna via AP)

Senior Conservator Lesley Stevenson views Head of a Peasant Woman alongside an x ray image of the hidden Van Gogh self portrait. A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings. The National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday it was discovered on the back of Van Gogh’s "Head of a Peasant Woman" when experts took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition. (Neil Hanna via AP)

Experts found the self-portrait when they used an x-ray of the canvas of "Head of a Peasant Woman" before it was to be included in an exhibition. They believe it had been covered by glue and cardboard for more than a hundred years since it was framed early in the 20th century.

WHY IS PABLO PICASSO SO FAMOUS? A LOOK AT THE 20TH CENTURY'S MOST INFLUENTIAL PAINTER

It was common for Van Gogh to reuse canvasses by turning them around and painting on the other side as a way to cut costs.

Back of Head of a Peasant Woman detail on June 19, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings. The National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday it was discovered on the back of Van Gogh’s "Head of a Peasant Woman" when experts took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition. (Neil Hanna via AP)

Back of Head of a Peasant Woman detail on June 19, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings. The National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday it was discovered on the back of Van Gogh’s "Head of a Peasant Woman" when experts took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition. (Neil Hanna via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The key now is for experts to remove the cardboard and glue to preserve the self-portrait without damaging "Head of a Peasant Woman."

Visitors will be able to see an x-ray image of the self-portrait at the exhibit, "A Taste for Impressionism," at Edinburgh’s Royal Scottish Academy from July 30 to November 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.