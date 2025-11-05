From Africa to Iran: Mamdani’s mayoral win draws praise from unexpected quarters, sharp criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani’s historic win as New York City’s first Muslim mayor has sparked global reactions — from pride in Uganda to anxiety in Israel, to jubilation among leftists in Europe, and even praise from an Iranian lawmaker and a Hamas social media channel.

The 34-year-old Democratic Socialist, born in Uganda to Indian parents, has become a symbol of a new, intersectional left — and a flashpoint for debates over socialism, Israel and U.S. foreign policy.

Uganda

In Uganda's capital of Kampala, Ugandans told Fox News Digital that Zohran Mamdani’s victory as New York City’s first Muslim mayor "felt like a homegrown win." Although his family left Uganda when he was an infant, many in the East African nation say they view him as one of their own — proof that Ugandans and immigrants alike can rise to global leadership.

Siraje Kifamba Nsamba, a social worker at Uganda’s Islamic Center for Education and Research, said Mamdani "has made history for Uganda."

MAMDANI TAKES COMMANDING 22-POINT LEAD OVER CUOMO IN NEW POLL

"He did not hide his identity as Ugandan by birth," Nsamba said. "Against all odds, he broke every record. He showed the world that you can come from here and lead anywhere."

Nsamba added that Mamdani’s campaign — built on promises of rent freezes, free public transit, and affordable living — resonated not only with struggling New Yorkers but also with Ugandans who saw in him an example of immigrant success.

"It motivates so many young people here," he said. "He’s an example that you can come from home and become a leader in any field."

Another Ugandan citizen said: "I want to cry out load because we lost such a great leader to New York. We've missed out because we believe in a system where there is a classless society where rich work for the poor... New York, I want to tell you there are more Mamdani here in Kampala, more for you".

A Kampala rapper and local politician echoed that pride, calling Mamdani’s victory "a triumph for artists, dreamers, and immigrants." Tom Mayanja, a musician known by his stage name The Myth UG, recalled interviewing Mamdani years ago and remembering him as "focused, witty, and deliberate."

MAMDANI RIPPED BY RIVALS FOR UNPOPULAR STANCE DURING FIERY NYC DEBATE: 'YOU WON'T SUPPORT ISRAEL'

Elsewhere, global reactions to Mamdani's win were mixed, reflecting both admiration and alarm.

Middle East

Jusoor News, a pan-Arab media outlet, shared content from Hamas-affiliated Telegram channels hailing Mamdani’s win as "a moral victory for humanitarian politics."

The Hamas-linked channel Kol al-Hakika described Mamdani as "a supporter of Hamas and a hater of Israel," claiming "everyone is cheering after the great winning of Mamdani." Other terrorist-affiliated accounts framed the result as "a change in Western power structures."

SOCIALIST SHOCKWAVE: ZOHRAN MAMDANI STUNS NYC AS VOTERS HAND POWER TO DEMOCRATS’ FAR-LEFT FLANK

In Israel, reactions were far more severe. Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, said New York "handed over its keys to a supporter of Hamas," warning that "New York will no longer be the same, especially for its Jewish community," and urging Jewish New Yorkers to move to Israel.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that Mamdani’s election "will be remembered forever as a moment when antisemitism triumphed over common sense," calling him "a supporter of Hamas" and "a hater of Israel."

In Iran, lawmaker Abolqasem Jarareh told Iran International that Mamdani’s win was "a sign of the strength of the slogan ‘Death to Israel.’"

Europe

In the U.K., London's Mayor Sadiq Khan congratulated Mamdani on X stating, "New Yorkers faced a clear choice – between hope and fear – and just like we’ve seen in London – hope won."

Former Labour Party leader and hard-left politician Jeremy Corbyn, who has been embroiled in accusations of antisemitism and who volunteered for Mamdani’s campaign, wrote, "This is a seismic victory — not only for the people of New York, but for all those who believe that humanity and hope can prevail."

French MEP Manon Aubry, co-chair of the Left bloc in the European Parliament, called the victory "a huge breath of hope in the world of Trump."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He overcame the media, economic, and political establishment that spent tens of millions of dollars to block his path," Aubry wrote, praising his refusal to "turn a blind eye to racism and Gaza," she wrote.

Canada

In Canada, leader of the leftist NDP, Jagmeet Singh tweeted, "At a time when the odds feel so stacked against working-class people, the people of New York made history."

Adriana James-Rodil contributed to this article.