French presidential hopeful Fillon wants quick investigation

By | Associated Press
    Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon applauds while his wife Penelope looks on as they attend a campaign meeting in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Financial prosecutors are investigating an allegedly fake but handsomely paid job held by the former prime minister's wife, Penelope. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (The Associated Press)

    Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon delivers his speech during a campaign meeting in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Financial prosecutors are investigating an allegedly fake but handsomely paid job held by the Fillon's wife, Penelope. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (The Associated Press)

PARIS – French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon's team says he wants the investigation to advance as quickly as possible in a probe centered on whether his wife actually worked while being paid as his parliamentary aide.

Fillon's campaign director, Patrick Stefanini, told reporters Tuesday that the candidate does not want the investigation to "interfere with the democratic process."

Fillon and his wife, Penelope, were questioned Monday in a preliminary embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds probe.

The investigation followed a report by Le Canard Enchaine newspaper that Fillon's wife was paid about 500,000 euros ($537,000) for work she did not perform.

Fillon, the nominee of the conservative Republican party, said in a statement he and his wife "were able to provide elements useful for establishing the truth."