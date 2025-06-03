Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron wax statue is stolen by Greenpeace activists

Activists remove wax figure from Paris museum demanding end to French contracts with Russia and ecological reforms

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
French President Macron's wife pushes his face in viral clip Video

French President Macron's wife pushes his face in viral clip

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife is seen pushing his face in a viral clip during their arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greenpeace activists were photographed stealing a wax statue of French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in an act of protest against the country’s business ties with Russia. 

The environmental group said its members "borrowed the statue of Emmanuel Macron from the Grévin Museum" on Monday, "believing that he does not deserve to be exhibited in this world-renowned cultural establishment until he has terminated French contracts with Russia and initiated an ambitious and lasting ecological transition on a European scale." 

"Later in the day, they went to the Russian embassy in Paris, in front of the statue of Emmanuel Macron, to unfurl a banner denouncing current dealings with Russia," the group added. 

Images showed two men hauling the wax figure of Macron through the streets of the French capital. 

MACRON DISMISSES VIRAL MOMENT WITH WIFE AS ‘JOKING AROUND’ 

Statue of Macron is stolen in Paris

Greenpeace environmental activists set up a wax statue of French President Emmanuel Macron outside the Russian Embassy in Paris on June 2. (Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images)

"There was no confrontation with museum security because we had planned everything carefully to ensure it happened quickly," a Greenpeace spokesperson told Reuters, noting that the activists entered the property as regular visitors before heading to the room where the Macron statue was located. 

The news agency added that other activists were waiting in a getaway car outside the museum and that the group plans to return the statue at an unknown date. 

On its website, the Grévin Museum said its statue of Macron is one of more than 200 celebrities on display who are "immortalized in wax." 

GREENPEACE UK LEADER ARRESTED FOR TARGETING AMERICAN EMBASSY WITH ‘BLOOD-RED DYE’: REPORT 

Macron and Biden wax statues

Wax statues of French President Emmanuel Macron and former President Joe Biden are seen at the Grévin Museum in Paris, France, in May 2021. (Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images)

"Discover the wax figures of some of the most important world leaders at the Grévin Museum!" it adds. 

Photos previously taken at the museum showed the Macron statue standing next to one of former President Joe Biden. 

"We do not deny the political, diplomatic, and financial support of France and Europe for Ukraine," Greenpeace France director Jean-Francois Julliard said to Reuters. 

Statue of French President Emmanuel Macron is stolen by Greenpeace activists

Greenpeace environmental activists stole the statue of French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, June 2. (Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"But if we want to be coherent and consistent, we cannot, on the one hand, support Ukraine and, on the other, continue to import such massive amounts of gas, chemical fertilizers, and uranium." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.