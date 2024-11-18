Foul play ruled out month after body of Walmart employee found inside walk-in oven at Canada store

A month after the body of a Walmart employee was found inside a walk-in oven of a store in eastern Canada, police have determined that her death was not suspicious.

The Halifax Police Department released a statement to announce that an investigation into the death of the 19-year-old woman, who was found inside the walk-in oven of the Halifax Walmart on Oct. 19, was not suspicious and there was no evidence of foul play.

"We do not believe anyone else was involved in the circumstances surrounding the woman's death," Halifax Regional Police Constable Martin Cromwell announced in a video update on the department's Facebook page on Monday.

Cromwell added that they did not have many details they could share and did not expect any other updates anytime soon.

"We acknowledge the public's interest in this case and that there are questions that may never have answers," said Cromwell. "Please be mindful of the damage public speculation can cause. This woman's loved ones are grieving."

Police have not yet released the name of the victim. However, the Gurudwara Maritime Sikh Society, an organization for Sikh immigrants, has identified the woman as Gursimran Kaur.

The group also created a GoFundMe page, which is no longer running, that raised more than $194,000 for Kaur's family.

"Gursimran Kaur was only 19 years old, a young beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams," a post on the website read.

According to the post, Kaur and her mother both worked at Walmart for the last two years.

During the evening of her daughter's disappearance, the society executive said Kaur's mother tried to find her after not having contact with her for an hour but brushed it aside, assuming she was helping a customer.

Kaur's phone was reportedly also not reachable.

"Mother started panicking as it was unusual for her to switch her phone off during the day. She reached out to the onsite admin for help," the post continued.

Sadly, after a few hours, her daughter's body was found inside a walk-in oven in the store's bakery.

"Imagine the horror that her mother experienced when she opened the oven, when someone pointed it out to her!" the society executive described. "This family's sufferings are unimaginable and indescribable."

Both Kaur's father and brother were both reportedly in India at the time of her death.

"Investigators met with family to share this update and extend condolences," Halifax police said. "Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for Walmart previously told Fox News Digital that the store "will be closed until further notice."

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the store reopened on Monday and that the bakery oven was being removed from the store.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart for comment on the latest news but did not immediately receive a response.

