Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested at airport on ICC warrant for crime against humanity

The 79-year-old former leader was taken into custody at the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published | Updated
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday following an order from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating a crime against humanity case filed against the former leader.

Duterte, 79, was taken into custody at the airport in the Philippines following his trip to Hong Kong, The Associated Press reports.

The ICC has been investigating "massive killings that happened under the former president's deadly crackdown against illegal drugs," The AP said via President Ferdinand Marcos' office.

EX-PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT DUTERTE SHRUGS OFF POSSIBLE ARREST BY ICC FOR DRUG WAR DURING TRIP TO HONG KONG

Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport following an order from the International Criminal Court (ICC). (AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.