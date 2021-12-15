Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Central America
Published

Florida bound private plane crashes in Dominican Republic, killing 9

Florida-bound plane carried two crew members and 7 passengers

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An aircraft carrying 2 crew members and 7 passengers crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board, while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The plane was reportedly bound for Florida but it's unclear if any Americans were on board.

The HI1050 aircraft type Gulstream GIV SP was en route to Miami, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. 

Helidosa Aviation Group said it is actively working to obtain more information and collaborating with the rescue offices. 

A local paper says there were no survivors. 

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.