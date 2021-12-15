Florida bound private plane crashes in Dominican Republic, killing 9

An aircraft carrying 2 crew members and 7 passengers crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board, while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The plane was reportedly bound for Florida but it's unclear if any Americans were on board.

The HI1050 aircraft type Gulstream GIV SP was en route to Miami, according to Helidosa Aviation Group.

Helidosa Aviation Group said it is actively working to obtain more information and collaborating with the rescue offices.

A local paper says there were no survivors.

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.