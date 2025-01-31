Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Israel

First American hostage to be released from Gaza, Hamas says

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Terrorists lead hostage Arbel Yehoud to the Red Cross Video

Terrorists lead hostage Arbel Yehoud to the Red Cross

Arbel Yehoud is escorted through a chaotic crowed as she is transferred from terrorists to the Red Cross. Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS-IL

American-Israeli Keith Siegel is set to be released on Saturday as part of Israel and Hamas' ceasefire deal. He is the first of the American citizens taken on Oct. 7, 2023 to be released by the terror organization as part of this ceasefire deal.

Siegel and his wife, Aviva, were taken captive during Hamas' brutal surprise attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. In November 2023, Aviva was released from Hamas captivity as part of a ceasefire and hostage deal early in the war.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.