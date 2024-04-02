Finland school shooting leaves multiple wounded, suspect arrested

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A suspect was arrested in Finland on Tuesday morning after a shooting at a primary school left multiple people wounded.

Police responded to the shooting at Viertola Primary School in the city of Vantaa shortly after 7 a.m. local time, according to Sky News.

Residents are urged to avoid the area, the outlet reported.

Emergency services, including armed police officers, were observed at the scene, according to Finnish broadcaster MTV Uutiset.