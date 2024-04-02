Finland school shooting leaves multiple wounded, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested in Finland on Tuesday morning after a shooting at a primary school left multiple people wounded.
Police responded to the shooting at Viertola Primary School in the city of Vantaa shortly after 7 a.m. local time, according to Sky News.
Residents are urged to avoid the area, the outlet reported.
US CITIZEN ARRESTED IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, ACCUSED OF KILLING 3 WOMEN IN HONDURAS
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Emergency services, including armed police officers, were observed at the scene, according to Finnish broadcaster MTV Uutiset.