Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Finland school shooting leaves multiple wounded, suspect arrested

The shooting happened at Viertola Primary School in the city of Vantaa

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

A suspect was arrested in Finland on Tuesday morning after a shooting at a primary school left multiple people wounded.

Police responded to the shooting at Viertola Primary School in the city of Vantaa shortly after 7 a.m. local time, according to Sky News.

Residents are urged to avoid the area, the outlet reported.

US CITIZEN ARRESTED IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, ACCUSED OF KILLING 3 WOMEN IN HONDURAS

Finnish flag

A suspect was arrested in Finland on Tuesday morning after a shooting at a primary school that left multiple people wounded. (Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emergency services, including armed police officers, were observed at the scene, according to Finnish broadcaster MTV Uutiset.