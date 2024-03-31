US citizen arrested in Dominican Republic, accused of killing 3 women in Honduras

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in Honduras announced that American citizen Gilbert Reyes Bermúdez was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly killing three women in the Honduran island of Roatán.

The 36-year-old suspect accused of killing María Antonia Cruz, Nikendra McCoy and Dione Solórzano after going out with them on Jan. 6. The following day, Reyes Bermúdez was accused of fleeing Honduras and the women were reported missing. Their bodies were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle three days later, the Costa Rica newspaper Tico Times reported.

One of the victims, Solórzano, is reportedly Reyes' ex-partner, according to the publication.

Reyes Bermúdez arrived in the Dominican Republic on March 16, according to the online newspaper Dominican Today.

PROMINENT BAHAMAS POLITICIAN KILLED DURING ROBBERY ATTEMPT NEAR NASSAU

The Dominican newspaper Dominican Today reported that authorities seized $205 and 600 pesos in cash from Reyes Bermudez, as well has his American passport, two cell phones, and other personal items including documents, keys, glasses, and a wallet, which were then being held by OCN-Interpol Santo Domingo.

The process to extradite Reyes back to Honduras has begun, National Police of Honduras announced on Facebook. Crime scene evidence and witness testimony will be used in the case against him, the Honduran government said in a press release.

The Central American country has the highest rate of femicide, the intentional murder of women, among Latin American countries, and the fifth highest in the world, according to the Tico Times.

BRITISH COURT RULES JULIAN ASSANGE EXTRADITION ON PAUSE UNTIL US GUARANTEES NO DEATH PENALTY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to the U.S. Department of State for comment regarding Reyes arrest but did not immediately hear back.