World

US citizen arrested in Dominican Republic, accused of killing 3 women in Honduras

Gilbert Reyes Bermúdez, 36,

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Americans flee to Dominican Republic amid Haiti crisis Video

Americans flee to Dominican Republic amid Haiti crisis

Fox News State Department correspondent Gillian Turner reports on the State Department crafting plans to evacuate Americans in Haiti on 'Special Report.'

Police in Honduras announced that American citizen Gilbert Reyes Bermúdez was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly killing three women in the Honduran island of Roatán.

The 36-year-old suspect accused of killing María Antonia Cruz, Nikendra McCoy and Dione Solórzano after going out with them on Jan. 6. The following day, Reyes Bermúdez was accused of fleeing Honduras and the women were reported missing. Their bodies were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle three days later, the Costa Rica newspaper Tico Times reported.

One of the victims, Solórzano, is reportedly Reyes' ex-partner, according to the publication.

Reyes Bermúdez arrived in the Dominican Republic on March 16, according to the online newspaper Dominican Today. 

Gilbert Reyes Bermudez

Gilbert Reyes Bermúdez is accused of murdering three women in Roatan, Honduras, police say.  (Policía Nacional de Honduras/Facebook )

The Dominican newspaper Dominican Today reported that authorities seized $205 and 600 pesos in cash from Reyes Bermudez, as well has his American passport, two cell phones, and other personal items including documents, keys, glasses, and a wallet, which were then being held by OCN-Interpol Santo Domingo.

The process to extradite Reyes back to Honduras has begun, National Police of Honduras announced on Facebook. Crime scene evidence and witness testimony will be used in the case against him, the Honduran government said in a press release. 

The Central American country has the highest rate of femicide, the intentional murder of women, among Latin American countries, and the fifth highest in the world, according to the Tico Times. 

The island of Roatán (with the pin). (Source: Google Maps)

The island of Roatán, located by the pin on the map. American citizen Gilbert Reyes is accused of killing three women on the island. (Google Maps)

Dominican flag

The Dominican flag is photographed flying against a clear sky. Murder suspect Gilbert Reyes was arrested in the Dominican Republic, police said. (Tony Savino/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fox News reached out to the U.S. Department of State for comment regarding Reyes arrest but did not immediately hear back. 