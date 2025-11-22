FAA warns airlines about flying over Venezuela: 'Potentially hazardous situation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Aviation Administration warned airlines about flying over Venezuela as it issued a notice urging them to "exercise caution" due to the "potentially hazardous situation" in the region.

The advisory comes as the U.S. has significantly increased its military presence across the Caribbean under U.S. Southern Command, deploying bombers, warships and Marines as part of an expanded campaign targeting drug-trafficking and so-called "narco-terrorist" networks operating near Venezuela.

"Operators are advised to exercise caution when operating in the Maiquetia flight information region at all altitudes due to the worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela," the FAA advisory said.

"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," it added, requesting airlines to provide at least 72-hour advance notice to the FAA if they plan to fly through the area.

US NAVY DESTROYER ARRIVES IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO AS TRUMP TURNS SCREWS ON VENEZUELA

Direct flights from U.S. passenger and cargo carriers to Venezuela have been suspended since 2019, but some airlines still fly over the country on their South American routes, according to Reuters.

It added that American Airlines said Friday it stopped flying over Venezuela in October, while Delta Air Lines said it stopped "a while ago."

HEGSETH ANNOUNCES OPERATION TO REMOVE ‘NARCO-TERRORISTS FROM OUR HEMISPHERE’

"Since September 2025, there has been an increase in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference in the Maiquetia Flight Information Region (SVZM FIR), as well as activity associated with increasing Venezuela military readiness," the FAA also said.

"Some civil aircraft recently reported GNSS interference while transiting the SVZM FIR, which, in some cases, caused lingering effects throughout the flight. GNSS jammers and spoofers can affect aircraft out to 250 nautical miles and can impact a wide variety of critical communication, navigation, surveillance, and safety equipment on aircraft," the FAA continued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Additionally, since early September, Venezuela has conducted multiple military exercises and directed the mass mobilization of thousands of military and reserve forces. While Venezuela has at no point expressed an intent to target civil aviation, the Venezuelan military possesses advanced fighter aircraft and multiple weapons systems capable of reaching or exceeding civil aircraft operating altitudes, as well as potential low-altitude risk from man-portable air defense systems and anti-aircraft artillery," it also warned.

Fox News Digital’s Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.