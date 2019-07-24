Former Nazi soldier charged after blaming victims for deaths, denying impact of Holocaust, report says

A former Nazi soldier is facing up to 7 years in prison after German prosecutors say he appeared on a television program and blamed his victims for their deaths, while also denying the impact of the Holocaust.

The soldier was identified by The Local as 96-year-old Karl Munter, who previously had been convicted and then pardoned for his role in the murders of 86 men in Ascq, France during World War II when he was a member of the "Hitler Youth" SS division. The killings occurred as revenge after the division’s train became derailed as a result of an explosion carried out by the French Resistance.

Munter, during an interview broadcast on a German television channel last November, said those killed in the French town were to blame for their own deaths, The Local reports.

He also, the website adds, called into question that the Holocaust was responsible for the deaths of six million Jews.

"The accused did not dispute giving the information to journalists but he said he did not know that the interview was recorded and would be later broadcast," prosecutors in Germany’s Lower Saxony state said, according to The Local. "He also did not view his statements as incitement and therefore thought he would not be liable to prosecution."

Munter has been charged with incitement and disparaging the memory of the deceased. If convicted, he faces up to 5-year and 2-year sentences for each charge, respectively.