Easter bombings were retaliation for Christchurch mosque attacks ‘preliminary investigation’ shows: Sri Lankan state minister

Sri Lankan's defense minister on Tuesday said a 'preliminary investigation' indicated that the Easter Sunday church bombings by the radical Islamist group were retaliation for the New Zealand mosque attacks last month.

Ruwan Wijewardene, a junior minister for defense, cited a preliminary investigation and said the deadly Easter Sunday bombings that resulted in 321 deaths and more than 500 injuries, was revenge for the "attack against Muslims in Christchurch," Reuters reported.

The Associated Press said he made the comment without citing evidence or explaining where the information came from.

Last month, a heavily-armed shooter mowed down Muslim worshippers during a Friday prayer, massacring 49 people in two New Zealand mosques on March 15 while broadcasting a horrific live stream of the terror attack.

Sri Lanka's leaders wrangled the aftermath of an apparent homegrown militant attack and massive intelligence failure, security was heightened Tuesday and the military was employing powers to make arrests it last used when the devastating civil war ended in 2009.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the 40 people arrested on suspicion of links to the Easter bombings were the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived.

The Associated Press contributed to this report