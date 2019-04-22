US State Department warns of possibility of more attacks in Sri Lanka

The U.S. State Department on Sunday issued a revised warning on travel to Sri Lanka and said terror groups are continuing to plot and possibly carry out new attacks in hotels and churches.

On Easter Sunday, a series of bombs exploded at churches and luxury hotels in the country, killing nearly 300. It was the deadliest series of attacks the South Asian island country had seen since a bloody civil war there ended a decade ago. Most of the attacks occurred in or around Colombo, the capital. The U.S. said “several” Americans were among the dead.

The State Department said that possible targets include tourist locations and transportation hubs, according to Reuters. The alert said terrorists “may attack with little or no warning.”