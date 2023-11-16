Driver rams barrier near Israeli embassy in Tokyo, injures police officer

A 53-year-old man reportedly has been arrested in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday after driving his vehicle into a barrier outside the Israeli embassy there.

The crash – which police say was caused by a suspect belonging to a right-wing organization – left a police officer in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Reuters.

Israel’s ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen wrote in a post on X that he was "shocked by the suspected vehicular ramming attack on a police officer on guard near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo.

"This matter is under investigation by the local police. I would like to express gratitude to the Japanese government and Tokyo Police for their commitment to ensuring our security," he added. "Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured police officer."

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS

Images taken from the scene showed a small van with its front passenger side mangled after striking the barrier.

The crash happened in an area near the embassy that has been the site of a few pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent weeks, Reuters reports.

The news agency also cited residents as saying that police have increased security in the area since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

ISRAELI EMBASSY WORKER STABBED IN CHINA BY FOREIGN NATIONAL, AUTHORITIES SAY

The crash comes about a month after an Israeli embassy employee was stabbed outside his workplace in China, according to Chinese and Israeli authorities.

The 50-year-old man, described as a family member of an Israeli diplomat, was attacked upon exiting the Beijing embassy on Oct. 13.

"The employee was transferred to hospital and he is in a stable condition," the Israeli government said in a statement.

Beijing police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing, whom they describe as a 53-year-old foreigner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The motive for that attack is unclear.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.