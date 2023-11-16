Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan

Driver rams barrier near Israeli embassy in Tokyo, injures police officer

Israeli ambassador says he is ‘shocked’ by attack

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Six police officers injured at anti-Israel rally near DNC Video

Six police officers injured at anti-Israel rally near DNC

Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss an anti-Israel rally near the DNC and new polling indicating Trump is leading the GOP nomination by 48 points. 

A 53-year-old man reportedly has been arrested in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday after driving his vehicle into a barrier outside the Israeli embassy there. 

The crash – which police say was caused by a suspect belonging to a right-wing organization – left a police officer in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Reuters. 

Israel’s ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen wrote in a post on X that he was "shocked by the suspected vehicular ramming attack on a police officer on guard near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo.  

"This matter is under investigation by the local police. I would like to express gratitude to the Japanese government and Tokyo Police for their commitment to ensuring our security," he added. "Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured police officer." 

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS 

Vehicle crashes into barrier near Israeli embassy in Tokyo

A view of the scene after a vehicle crashed into a barricade near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Nov. 16.    (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon/TPX Images Of The Day)

Images taken from the scene showed a small van with its front passenger side mangled after striking the barrier. 

The crash happened in an area near the embassy that has been the site of a few pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent weeks, Reuters reports. 

The news agency also cited residents as saying that police have increased security in the area since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7. 

ISRAELI EMBASSY WORKER STABBED IN CHINA BY FOREIGN NATIONAL, AUTHORITIES SAY 

Van damaged after striking barrier in Tokyo

A view of the aftermath following the crash in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday. (Reuters/Irene Wang/TPX Images Of The Day)

The crash comes about a month after an Israeli embassy employee was stabbed outside his workplace in China, according to Chinese and Israeli authorities.  

The 50-year-old man, described as a family member of an Israeli diplomat, was attacked upon exiting the Beijing embassy on Oct. 13. 

"The employee was transferred to hospital and he is in a stable condition," the Israeli government said in a statement. 

Beijing police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing, whom they describe as a 53-year-old foreigner. 

Pro-Palestinian rally in Tokyo

The incident happened in an area where there has been pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent weeks, according to Reuters. In this image taken on Oct. 16, people are seen during a rally in Tokyo protesting Israel's military activity in the Gaza Strip. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The motive for that attack is unclear. 

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.