Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Details emerge of Canada mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson's extensive criminal history

Sanderson has had 59 past convictions, parole documents say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect being sought following a stabbing spree that left 10 dead in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has an extensive criminal background with 59 past convictions, it has emerged. 

Myles Sanderson, who remains on the run Wednesday, was serving a sentence of four years and four months on charges that included assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and robbery when he was last released from custody, according to the Associated Press. 

"I want the know the reasons behind the decision" to release him, Canada Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told the news agency, adding that he has been informed by a parole board there will be an investigation into its assessment of Sanderson. "I'm extremely concerned with what occurred here." 

Many of Sanderson’s past crimes happened when he was intoxicated, and he told parole officials substance use made him out of his mind. He had been sought for a parole violation since May. 

CANADA STABBINGS LEAVE 10 DEAD, OVER A DOZEN WOUNDED 

Damien Sanderson, left, was found dead Monday. Myles Sanderson, who remains on the run, is described being 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Damien Sanderson, left, was found dead Monday. Myles Sanderson, who remains on the run, is described being 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. (RCMP Saskatchewan)

"The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reserves is way out of hand," said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend attacks. "We have dead people, and we asked before for something to be done." 

Sanderson, 32, and his brother Damien, are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in the attacks that spread across the James Smith Cree Nation and into the nearby town of Weldon. Damien’s body was found Monday near the attacks, and police were investigating whether his brother killed him. 

Myles Sanderson’s childhood was marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse and led to a "cycle of substance abuse, seeking out negative peers and violent behavior," parole documents viewed by the Associated Press said. He lived between his father’s home in a city and grandparents’ house on a reserve. There was violence and abuse in both households, it said. 

LAS VEGAS INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST STABBED TO DEATH OUTSIDE HIS HOME 

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4. 

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4.  (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sanderson started drinking and smoking marijuana at around age 12 to cope with problems, the document said. Cocaine followed soon after. 

Parole documents said he barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home in July 2017 while she was with friends, punched a hole in the door of a bathroom while his two children were hiding in a bathtub and threw a cement block at a vehicle parked outside. 

He got into a fight a few days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parent’s home, documents said. 

That November, he threatened an accomplice into robbing a fast-food restaurant by hitting him in the head with a firearm and stomping on his head. He then stood watch during the robbery. 

Investigators enter a house at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Investigators enter a house at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In April 2018, he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and beat someone unconscious. 

Sanderson received statutory release from prison in the summer of last year. It was revoked after he failed to communicate with his parole supervisor, but the board decided only to reprimand him. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 