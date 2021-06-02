Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Danish journalist has sex during interview for segment on swingers club

Louise Fischer of Radio 4 says reactions to interview were mostly positive

By Mark Lungariello | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One radio reporter went all the way to get a scoop on a swingers club near Copenhagen when she had sex with a man she was interviewing.

Louise Fischer, 26, can be heard moaning during the on-the-record intercourse, part of a two-minute segment that aired on Radio 4 in Denmark.

"I don’t have a boyfriend, that definitely made it a lot easier," Fischer told the German publication Bild, according to a translation by The Daily Mail.

"My mother just thinks it’s funny and laughs, my father thought it was really cool."

EX-PORN STAR MIA KHALIFA'S ISRAEL BASHING CONTINUES: ‘MY WINE IS OLDER THAN YOUR APARTHEID STATE’

The X-rated segment focused on the reopening of a swingers club named Swingland in Ishoj after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions – and Fischer discussed the reactions to her unorthodox interview style.

"Most of them were very positive, they thought it was brave and cool," she reportedly said.

"Others think that I’ve crossed a line in journalism."

A Thursday tweet from Radio 4 linked the segment.

"Warning: It got hot and wet for both our reporter and the guests," the tweet stated.

At one point during the segment, full of sounds of bodies slapping, the journalist asks the man she is having sex with if he can tell her what he’s seeing and he responds a "delicious woman," the English-language Copenhagen Post reported.

It hadn’t been the plan ahead of the report to participate in the club, reports said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tina Kragelund, Radio 4’s head of news, told BT that the station approved of the move.

"I feel like I just think it’s cool when the reporters try to make the stories in a different way," she said.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.