Dalai Lama hospitalized with chest infection, in stable condition, reports say

The Dalai Lama has been taken to a private hospital in New Delhi, India, after he was diagnosed with a chest infection, his private secretary told reporters Tuesday.

"Today [Tuesday] morning his holiness felt some discomfort and he was flown to Delhi for [a] checkup," Tenzin Taklha told Reuters. "Doctors have diagnosed him with chest infection and he is being treated for that. His condition is stable now. He will be treated for two [to] three days here."

The 83-year-old has lived in exile in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala since 1959, when Communist Chinese troops crushed an uprising against Beijing's rule of the long-disputed region. China claimed Tibet has been part of its territory for more than seven centuries, while many Tibetans have insisted they essentially were independent for most of that time.

The Dalai Lama told reporters last week that he was not seeking independence for Tibet, but would prefer a "reunion" with China under mutually acceptable terms.

"I prefer Tibet remain within the zone of China. Some kind of reunion," he said.

He added that Chinese and Tibetans could live side-by-side, with China helping Tibetans economically and gaining from their knowledge.

The Dalai Lama said he has been in contact with China's leadership off-and-on since 1979, but little progress has been made since.

"I am not a splittist," he said at a news conference, "but [the] Chinese government considers me a splittist."

The religious leader received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his advocacy of a non-violent solution to the Tibet problem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.